All three doubles matches going three sets, Chanhassen got two of three points, defeating Southwest Christian 4-3 in a non-conference tennis match Aug. 28.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun won in a tie-breaker for the second time early this season at second doubles, rallying from a set down in a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 decision for the Storm.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas also won 0-6, 6-3, 10-3 at third doubles for Chanhassen for their first varsity win.
The match of the evening went to Hannah and Greta Schwarz from Southwest Christian at first doubles, a 2-6, 7-6, 11-9 decision over Natasha Gauerke and Savannah George of Chanhassen.
The Schwarzs won a tie-breaker 7-5 in the second set to force extra points.
Ella Schmidt (6-3, 6-2) and Josie Harris (6-2, 7-5) scored victories at third and fourth singles for the Stars.
Lauren Spear, making her season debut at first singles, won 6-1, 6-0 for Chanhassen. Emma Oyen of the Storm also was victorious 7-6, 7-5 over Lily Schwen of Southwest Christian for the match clinching point.
Chanhasen is at New Prague on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
For Southwest Christian, it was the first loss in four matches. The Stars were coming off a 5-2 win over Maple River on Aug. 27.
Ava Thiewes and Lauren Jones paired up for a 6-4, 6-1 decision at second doubles. Katie Woodward and Ya Schmidt also won 6-1, 6-2 for the Stars in the third position.
Schwen, Schmidt and Harris all won in 12 straight games at second through fourth singles.
The Stars are at Tri-City United at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
MOUND-WESTONKA 4, CHASKA 3
Ireland Altenburg rallied from a set down, securing a match win at third singles by a 3-6, 7-6, 12-10 score in Chaska's season-opening 4-3 loss to Mound-Westonka Aug. 28.
The Hawks also got wins at second singles and first doubles.
Noelle Slezak dominated in her match, a 6-0, 6-1 win for the senior.
Izzy Lahl and Megan Thibodeau also won their first of the season, a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 decision.
Underclassmen Mya Schultz and Regan Engeman nearly pulled out a set in a 6-4, 7-6 loss at third doubles.
Chaska hosts Orono at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30.