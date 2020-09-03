Chaska surrendered seven total games in three doubles matches, earning the first team victory of the season, a 6-1 decision over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 3.
Senior Nina Langley made her season debut for the Hawks, pairing up with Natalie Roth in the second position for a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Taylor Dorn and Josie Weiler won all 12 games at third doubles with the top team of Kendall Thom and Reese Williams scoring a 6-0, 7-5 victory.
Ellen Adams (6-4, 6-2), Maddie Margraf (6-2, 6-2) and Regan Engeman (6-4, 6-3) won at second through fourth singles for Chaska as well.
The Hawks, 1-2 in the Metro West Conference, are at St. Louis Park on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
CHANHASSEN 5, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 2
Chanhassen passed another Metro West Conference test, topping Bloomington Jefferson on the road in a 5-2 decision Sept. 3 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Storm clinched the match with a pair of three-set victories at second singles and first doubles.
Losing the first set 6-2, Bella Plath and Natasha Gauerke rallied to win the final two sets 7-6, tie-breaker scores of 7-1 and 7-2.
Sam Von Rentzell added a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Syndey Walworth on the singles side.
Chanhassen also won close sets at second and third doubles as Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George scored a 7-5, 6-0 decision, and Sara Thomas and Kegan Van Asten won 6-4, 7-6 with a 7-4 tie-breaker score.
Alaina Gerding notched her second win of the season at fourth singles 6-2, 6-4.
Chanhassen hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.