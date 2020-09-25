Chaska earned its second win of the Metro West Conference season, a 5-2 victory over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 24.
The Hawks surrendered just eight total games in a doubles sweep.
Winning teams were Nina Langley-Reese Williams (6-0, 6-3), Kendall Thom-Natalie Roth (6-0, 6-1) and Kaitlyn Wisdorf-McKenna Thom (6-2, 6-2) for Chaska.
Maddie Margraf and Taylor Dorn were also victorious at third and fourth singles for the Hawks by 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-0 scores, respectively.
The final regular season matches are scheduled for Sept. 29 at Bloomington Jefferson and at home on Oct. 1 versus St. Louis Park.
CHANHASSEN 6, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1
Eight down, two more to go.
Chanhassen remained unbeaten on the season, an 8-0 record, defeating Bloomington Jefferson for the third time this fall in a 6-1 decision Sept. 24.
The Storm topped the Jaguars 5-2 in each of the first two matches.
Chanhassen will play Benilde-St. Margaret for the Metro West Conference title on the home courts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. A final match is set against Bloomington Kennedy in Chanhassen on Oct. 1