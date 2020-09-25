Chaska Tennis - Margraf
Chaska's Maddie Margraf won at third singles in straight sets versus Bloomington Kennedy on Sept. 24.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Chaska earned its second win of the Metro West Conference season, a 5-2 victory over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 24.

The Hawks surrendered just eight total games in a doubles sweep.

Winning teams were Nina Langley-Reese Williams (6-0, 6-3), Kendall Thom-Natalie Roth (6-0, 6-1) and Kaitlyn Wisdorf-McKenna Thom (6-2, 6-2) for Chaska.

Maddie Margraf and Taylor Dorn were also victorious at third and fourth singles for the Hawks by 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-0 scores, respectively.

The final regular season matches are scheduled for Sept. 29 at Bloomington Jefferson and at home on Oct. 1 versus St. Louis Park.

CHANHASSEN 6, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1

Eight down, two more to go.

Chanhassen remained unbeaten on the season, an 8-0 record, defeating Bloomington Jefferson for the third time this fall in a 6-1 decision Sept. 24.

The Storm topped the Jaguars 5-2 in each of the first two matches.

Chanhassen will play Benilde-St. Margaret for the Metro West Conference title on the home courts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. A final match is set against Bloomington Kennedy in Chanhassen on Oct. 1

