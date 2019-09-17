Chask girls tennis surrendered just five total games, sweeping Robbinsdale Cooper 7-0 in a Metro West Conference match Sept. 17.
Lexi Bauman, Noelle Slezak and Ellen Adams all won in 12 straight games at first, second and fourth singles. Ireland Altenburg scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the third position as well.
Reese Williams and Megan Thibodeau (6-2, 6-1), Paige Whalen and Abby Nelson (6-1, 6-0) and Regan Engeman and Lucy Browning (6-0, 6-0) were victors for the Hawks in doubles.
Chaska hosts Chanhassen at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, BELLE PLAINE 3
All eyes on third singles, Ella Schmidt's 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory clinched Southwest Christian's first program win over Belle Plaine, a 4-3 decision Sept. 17.
Katie Woodward and Ava Thiewes also won in three sets for the Stars at third doubles, rallying from a first-set tie-breaker loss to win 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Josie Harris (6-0, 6-0) at fourth singles and the second doubles team of Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner (6-3, 6-2) also scored points for the Stars.
Belle Plaine won matches at first and second singles and first doubles that went three sets as well.
Southwest Christian is at Le Sueur-Henderson at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
HUTCHINSON 7, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
No match information available.
MINNETONKA vs EDEN PRAIRIE
No match information available.