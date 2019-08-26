Gary Schmidt looked at the scores of the matches on the court. All were close, three headed to third sets.
The kind of match, early in the season, a coach likes to see.
In a match-up of Stars -- Southwest Christian and Holy Angels -- it was the host Stars of Chaska that won two of three matches played to super tie-breakers in 4-3 decision Aug. 23.
Lily Schwen won 6-1, 2-6, 10-5 at third singles with Ella Schmidt rallying from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 to clinch the team victory for Southwest Christian (2-0).
The Stars also got wins at second and third doubles from the teams of Josie Harris and Ava Thiewes (6-2, 6-2) and Katie Woodward and Ya Schmidt (6-3, 6-4).
Julia McIntosh won a set at second singles, beaten 10-2 in the super tie-breaker.
Southwest Christian is at Chanhassen at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26
CHANHASSEN
High school athletics is more than about wins and losses. That's why Jim Mason schedules an annual trip to Fairmont. Tennis, team bonding and of course, Jake's Pizza.
The trip to St. James on Aug. 23 replacing the early-season bus ride to Hibbing, Chanhassen, without top singles player Lauren Spear, lost matches by 6-1 scores to St. James, Fairmont and Hutchinson.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathban, down a set, won a thrilling tie-breaker in extra points at second doubles for the Storm versus St. James. The score was 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.
Senior Josie Hartman won her first varsity match, teaming with Savannah George at first doubles in a dual with Fairmont, a 6-2, 7-6 victory. The Storm duo closed out the match in a set tie-breaker, 9-7.
Natasha Gauerke also won a set for Chanhassen at second singles in a 4-6, 7-6, 10-7 loss.
Versus Hutchinson, Sam Von Rentzall scored a 6-4, 6-3 decision at third singles for Chanhassen. Alaina Gerding played her fourth singles match to three sets, a 6-3, 5-7, 10-5 loss.
The Storm host Southwest Christian at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.