It was only fitting that in the final regular season match, Ella Schmidt left her stamp as Southwest Christian's all-time wins leader.
Schmidt, the daughter of head coach Gary Schmidt, scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles for her 32nd career win.
Schmidt's former doubles playing partner, Josie Harris, who graduated in 2020, previously owned the school record with 31.
Southwest Christian won the match 7-0 over first-year program Waconia.
Anna Gueldner (6-1, 6-1), Yaya Schmidt (7-5, 7-5) and Ella Ringer (6-4, 7-5) also won in singles with Southwest Christian sweeping doubles led by Kiera Cameron and Maddie Schmidt in the third position, 6-2, 6-1.
Other doubles victors were Hannah and Greta Schwarz (6-0, 6-3) and Madison Beatty and Emily Wilson (6-3, 6-2).
Southwest Christian is the No. 4 seed in Section 4A and will host Mounds Park Academy/Nova Classical at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Blake and Breck schools are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in Section 4A.
ST. LOUIS PARK 5, CHASKA 2
Ireland Altenburg scored her first victory of the season at first singles, a 6-4, 6-4 decision, in Chaska's 5-2 loss to St. Louis Park in the regular season finale on Oct. 1.
The Hawks, the No. 8 seed in Section 2AA North, were 2-8 overall.
Kendall Thom and Natalie Roth also picked up a second doubles victory for Chaska by a 7-5, 6-1 decision.
Nina Langley and Reese Williams won the first set at first doubles, losing the match 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. The final set tie-breaker was 7-5.
Senior Sydney Schulz, paired with Kaitlyn Wisdorf, also won four games at third doubles for Chaska.
The Hawks host Waconia in a pigtail match at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. The winner is at top-ranked and top-seeded Minnetonka the following day.
CHANHASSEN 6, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1
Chanhassen finished the Metro West Conference schedule with an 8-1 record, scoring a 6-1 home win over Bloomington Kennedy Oct. 1.
No individual match scores were available.
The Storm, the No. 6 seed, are at Shakopee in the quarterfinals of sub-section play on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.