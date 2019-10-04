Thursday was not ideal conditions for outdoor tennis. So Holy Family Catholic made quick work out of its Section 2A playoff opener.
The Fire advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 home win over Sibley East.
Ally Agerland, Cecily Cronin and Aria McNeely won at first, second and fourth singles in dominating fashion, the clincher coming from senior Ashley Anseth and seventh grader Julia Baskfield.
Morgan Hausback and Lauren Taylor also added a win at first singles for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic plays Litchfield at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The Dragons are ranked No. 5 in Class A.
ORONO 6, CHASKA 1
Ireland Altenburg paired with Izzy Lahl, pulling out a second doubles win for Chaska in a 6-1 loss in the first round to Orono in the first round of Section 2AA play Oct. 3.
Losing the first set in a tie-breaker, 11-9, Altenburg and Lahl turned the match in their favor, winning 6-1 and 10-8 in a super tie-breaker third set.
Chaska's top two players, Lexi Bauman and Noelle Slezak, came together at first doubles, losing to Orono's top team of Belle Neset and Taylor Gill 6-3, 6-1.
Orono surrendered just two total games in four singles matches.
The Section 2AA Individual Tournament begins Saturday, Oct. 12 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
MINNETONKA 7, CHANHASSEN 0
Minnetonka advanced to the second round of the Section 2AA Tournament in a 7-0 sweep of Chanhassen Oct. 3.
The Skippers are ranked No. 2 in state and the top seed in the section.
Storm coach Jim Mason lauded the team's attitude and spirit despite the lopsided scores. "Way to represent your school and community," he said.
The Section 2AA Individual Tournament begins Saturday, Oct. 12 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Minnetonka plays Eden Prairie, a 4-3 winner over Shakopee, in the sub-section quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. The winner advances to the final four on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in St. Peter.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 4, MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 3
Strong doubles play led Southwest Christian to its program's first post-season team victory, a 4-3 win at Minnehaha Academy in the Section 4A quarterfinals Oct. 3 in Minneapolis.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win at first doubles for the Stars.
Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner (6-0, 6-1) and Katie Woodward and Ava Thiewes (6-1, 6-1) were also winners in doubles for Southwest Christian.
Ella Schmidt added a dominating 6-0, 6-2 win at third singles as well for the Stars.
Two other singles matches -- Lily Schwen in the second position and Josie Harris in the four spot -- went three sets for Southwest Christian.
The Stars play at top-ranked Blake School at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.