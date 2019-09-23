Jordan showed off its strength, moving within one win of clinching the Minnesota River Conference girls tennis title Sept. 23 over Southwest Christian.
The Jaguars won all seven matches in straight sets, surrendering nine games in three doubles bouts.
Ya Schmidt returned to the line-up for the Stars at third doubles with Katie Woodward, defeated 6-3, 6-1.
Southwest Christian senior Josie Harris had the closest match at fourth singles, falling 7-6, 6-4, to Mikayla Hanson of Jordan.
The Stars face Sibley East at home on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4:15 p.m. with third place on the line. Both teams have a 4-2 record in league matches.
CHANHASSEN 6, NEW ULM 1
Megan Miller, Emma Oyen and Josie Hartman have been in the Chanhassen girls tennis program since the weeks leading up to freshman school years.
On Monday, the three were honored on senior night, a 6-1 home win over New Ulm.
Storm head coach Jim Mason thanked them for everything they've done and continue to do to make the tennis program a special place for everyone.
Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
SHAKOPEE vs CHASKA
No score reported.