Coming off a 4-3 loss to start the week, Chaska girls tennis got the clinching point this time around, a 4-3 win at New Prague Sept. 24.
All four points came from the singles side of the line-up.
Ireland Altenburg pulled out a 7-5, 6-1 win in the third position for the clinching point.
Lexi Bauman (6-0, 6-1), Noelle Slezak (6-2, 6-1) and Ellen Adams (6-2, 6-2) won at first, second and fourth singles.
Regan Engeman and Nina Langley won seven games, (6-3, 6-4) at third doubles for Chaska.
The Hawks host Bloomington Kennedy at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. With a win, Chaska places third in the Metro West Conference behind Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Jefferson.
ST. LOUIS PARK 6, CHANHASSEN 1
A top-half finish in the Metro West Conference on the line, St. Louis Park swept the singles line-up, a 6-1 win over host Chanhassen on Sept. 24.
The Storm are 2-3 in league play this season with a match remaining Thursday at home against Bloomington Jefferson.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas scored the lone win for Chanhassen at third doubles, a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 decision.
Sam Von Rentzell lost 7-5, 7-5 at second singles, while Ellie Rathbun returned at second doubles with Bella Plath, winning nine games in a 7-5, 6-4 finish.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, SIBLEY EAST 2
Third place on the line in the Minnesota River Conference, Southwest Christian won at three singles positions, defeating visiting Sibley East 5-2 on Sept. 24 in Chaska.
The Stars finish league play with a 5-2 record. Jordan and Le Sueur-Henderson were the top two teams.
Lily Schwen capped off the team win at second singles, a three-set victory, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, for the Stars.
Ella Schmidt (6-2, 6-2) and Josie Harris (6-1, 6-0) added wins at third and fourth singles.
Southwest Christian also won at first and third doubles. Ava Thiewes returned to the line-up, pairing with Katie Woodward for a 6-4, 6-2 win. Greta and Hannah Schwarz claimed a first position win, 6-1, 6-3.
The Stars are at Providence Academy at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.