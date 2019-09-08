Fairmont won three of four matches that went three sets, securing a 5-2 win over Southwest Christian in a triangular at Mound-Westonka Sept. 7.
Ava Thiewes and Josie Harris rallied from a set down, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6, at second doubles, for a team point for the Stars. Ella Schmidt also won 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Winning sets for Southwest Christian were Lily Schwen (3-6, 6-4, 10-7) at third singles, Greta and Hannah Schwarz (6-4, 2-6, 10-3) at first doubles and Ya Schmidt and Katie Woodward (5-7, 6-1, 10-8).
Ella Schmidt went three sets in a 3-6, 7-6, 11-9 loss for Southwest Christian in a 7-0 defeat to host Mound-Westonka.
Thiewes and Harris won seven total games at second doubles with Woodward and Ya Schmidt claiming five games.
Southwest Christian hosts United South Central at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
ROSEMOUNT QUADRANGULAR
Holy Family Catholic went 2-1 at a quadrangular in Rosemount, the only loss coming in a 5-2 decision to Buffalo Sept. 7.
The Fire beat St. Paul Harding 4-3 and the host Irish 5-2.
Seventh grader Aria McNeely went 3-0 at fourth singles for Holy Family.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Belle Plaine at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.