There were Haley Rolff, Madison Forster, Alicia Costa Terryll, and Lydia Royea in the Class of 2015. Mackenzie Caldwell in the Class of 2016 and Sarah Willkom, Lauren Houseman, Jessica Logue, Gina Gjersvik, Aine Murphy, Amanda Baych, and Jessica Schulz in the Class of 2017.
The past two years were Christine Meleck and Anna Rekow in the Class of 2018 and last year's seniors, Joslin Zaugg, Anna Fauchald, Madi Groskreutz, and Laoise Murphy.
A total of 18 seniors have come and gone through the Chaska girls tennis program in recent years. All were teammates of current senior Lexi Bauman, a sixth-year varsity member.
As a seventh grader, by season's end, Bauman was playing at No. 1 singles. She finishes her tennis career in the same position, but certainly a different player.
"Obviously the entire team has changed. All of the seniors from when I was in seventh grade are completely different. It's a completely different dynamic from when we were young on the team. The team has really improved, tennis skills-wise, but also in unity. As soon as Coach Amrik (Donkena) came in, he implemented the Three Hawks program. Our team has really come together. We've bridged the gap between varsity, JV and B-squad. We're all really close," Bauman said.
Noelle Slezak entered the varsity scene one year later as an eighth grader. Her first week of competition included seven matches, a dual clinching win against Belle Plaine.
Like Bauman, Slezak's been among the program's wins leaders in recent years playing between third and first singles at times.
Building a program of inclusion, a program of pride and excitement, is something the seniors are proud of.
"We make sure to scream it loud for everybody. We want to make sure everyone is included, everyone gets there time to shine. if they make a good shot we want to encourage that. It feels good. Even if it's three courts down, you feel 'I got this,'" Slezak said.
Five years together, there's quite the bond between Bauman and Slezak.
"It's great to see each other improve over the years especially since we play at different places in the off-season. When it comes to the season we get to show off our new strengths and play our new shots," said Bauman, who is looking at potentially going to the University of Wisconsin in Madison next year.
"Hitting with each other is great. It's improve, laugh, pick on each other's weaknesses, show off our strengths. It's great," said Slezak, who plans to stay closer to home at the University of Minnesota or St. Thomas.
A thrilling win over Chanhassen in 2018 remains among their on-the-court highlights. The final point won inside at Minnetonka Tennis Club, a doubles team including now senior Izzy Lahl, who like Bauman, made her varsity debut in 2014.
While the 2019 meeting was never in doubt, Chaska sweeping the singles line-up in straight sets, seven games allowed to the Storm, the thrill of topping Chanhassen one more time was sweet.
Bauman defeated Storm senior Emma Oyen 6-0, 6-1, while Slezak finished off a match with Natasha Gauerke 6-1, 6-3, in the top two singles positions.
Wins from Ireland Altenburg (6-1, 6-0) and Ellen Adams (6-1, 3-0, retired) clinched the team victory, 4-3.
Chanhassen rallied from a set down at first and second doubles to claim points. Lauren Spear and Savannah George, paired together for the second time this season, defeated Lahl and Megan Thibodeau of Chaska 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Sam Von Rentzell and Bella Plath combined for a Storm win, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6, over Chaska's Reese Williams and Paige Whalen.
Megan Miller and Sara Thomas of Chanhassen finished off a third doubles win over Regan Engeman and Abby Nelson of the Hawks, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
With one week left in the regular season, section playoffs beginning Oct. 1, it's about ending out their time in the program with a lasting impact.
"I'm excited to come back and see what the team is going to look like in coming years. I think they've picked up a few things we've learned over the years. Both tennis-wise and as leaders," Bauman said.
"The best legacy we can leave behind is being great examples for them in every way on and off the court. We just want to make sure they follow that," Slezak said.
Chaska is at Shakopee Monday at 4 p.m. and New Prague on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. with the home finale versus Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Chanhassen concludes the final week of the regular season with New Ulm at home on Monday at 4:15 p.m. with conference matches at home versus St. Louis Park on Tuesday and at Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The Storm also have Holy Angels and Shakopee on the schedule for Sept. 25 and 27 for a five-match week.