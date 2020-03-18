Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
Head to Twitter (@ChaskaHawks) for the latest polls.
FINAL RESULTS: 163 votes
2004 Boys Basketball 62.6%
2014 Boys Soccer 37.4%
No. 1 Seed: 2004 Boys Basketball
Head Coach: Dan Pelowski
Record: 30-2 record
Notables: State champions (beat Burnsville 71-57 in 4A final), Spencer Tollackson (future Gopher was Mr. Basketball, Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year)
Other: Won 23 straight games, Lake Conference champions with 17-1 record, beat Prior Lake, Minnetonka and Hopkins in Section 2-4A play. Nine players from the team competed at one level or another in college, including Tollackson at the University of Minnesota, Nick Burns at St. John’s University and Josh Korth won two national championships at Division II Winona State University. Dan Pelowski retired following the season. On his staff were current District 112 coaches -- Dana Kallman (Chaska) and Nate Pelowski (Chanhassen).
Quotes: “It’s something that can never be taken away from you and it’s always something that comes back to you. People can always remember winning a state title. ... It always means something when you can say you won the whole thing and won it all." - Tollackson
“It takes a community that is willing to work with these kids. They were on traveling teams growing up. That’s the work that everyone puts in, and the players themselves had to be willing to put the work in, too. They had trust in each other and they came together as a team. We were just a true team." - Coach Pelowski
No. 4 seed: 2014 Boys Soccer
Head Coach: Michael O'Reilly
Record: 14-6-1
Notables: tied for school-best third place in Class A (1-1 decision with Mankato West, Jose Cholico (All-State, Mr. Soccer finalist)
Other: Thrilling wins over Orono and Breck School to reach the state tournament for only time in program history. 200-plus minutes of post-season shutout soccer. Lost to DeLaSalle in state semifinals in overtime. It was the first season for head coach Michael O'Reilly.
Quote: "I wouldn’t say it was our goal to win state; that was more of the dream. Our goal was to make a great memory for every player involved. Regardless of the result, we still could, and did, achieve this. In the end, high school soccer isn’t just about the win, losses, trophies. It’s also about the experience, emotions, and memories that are created." - Coach O'Reilly