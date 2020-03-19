Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
FINAL RESULTS: 384 votes
2012 Dance Team 60.9%
2015 Baseball 39.1%
No. 1 Seed: 2012 Dance Team
Head Coach: Kris Rydland
Notables: Class AA State champions in jazz/funk and high kick, the first title in jazz/funk in program history. Chaska won 14 titles over the season. Rydland was named the class coach of the year.
Other: Chaska swept the state titles, the first in back-to-back years, beating traditional powers Sartell-St. Stephen, St. Cloud Cathedral, Totino-Grace, Benilde-St. Margaret, and Faribault. Seniors Jackie Schneider and Alyson Pulvermacher were named to the 2012 Jazz/Funk All-Tournament Team, while seniors Casey Stone and Kara Notvedt were selected to the 2012 High Kick All-Tournament Team.
No. 4 Seed: 2015 Baseball
Head Coach: Craig Baumann
Record: 20-5
Notables: Lost just three times before the section championship series, earning a top-five ranking all season. More than 1,000 attended for the section championship game against Chanhassen at Athletic Park, but the crowd continued to grow as the night went on. Won Metro West Conference title with 12-2 record.
Other: Luke Roskam threw a perfect game in a playoff victory over Waconia. Roster included Roskam (Nebraska), Carter Schmidt (Concordia-St. Paul), Blake Tritch (North Dakota State University), Justin Arnold (Minnesota State Mankato, football), Reid Young (Century College), and Benji Hidalgo (Seminole State of Florida).
Quotes: “This brotherhood will never be broken! Love this team and I will never forget this season!” - Roskam
“Love all of my brothers! We are one family and always will be! Wouldn’t have wanted to spend it with anyone else!” - Schmidt