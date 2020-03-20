Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
No. 1 Seed: 2006 Volleyball
Head Coach: Sue Murphy
Record: 31-2 record
Notables: Back-to-back state champions, defeating Wayzata, Eagan and Lakeville North at state in all three-game sweeps. State opponents reached 20 points just twice in nine games. Surrendered just one total game in seven post-season matches.
Other: Lake Conference champions at 9-1. Senior class produced four collegiate volleyball players including Allie Oelke (Creighton) and Kimber Kuhl (Minnesota State Mankato). Oelke and Leah Saugen were named all-state with Brittany Wenzel joining them on the all-tournament team for state. Chaska won its last 24 matches.
No. 4 Seed: 2017 Boys Basketball
Head Coach: Dana Kallman
Record: 24-7
Notables: Defeated Shakopee, Edina and Eden Prairie to win the Section 2-4A title. Myles Hanson's bucket with under two seconds remaining in the championship was the difference. Nearly topped the overall No. 1 seed Champlin Park in state quarterfinals. Buzzer-beater ended the Hawks' run.
Other: Rode 16-game winning streak into the state tournament. Shared Metro West Conference title with Bloomington Jefferson with 13-1 record. Had four seniors go on to play in college. Myles Hanson (Columbia-Xavier) and Andrew Kallman (Northern State) in basketball, Ryan Rodriguez (Wisconsin-Superior) in baseball) and Alex Strazzanti (Minnesota) in football.
Quotes: "On paper, nobody expected us to beat that team. Them 29-0, expecting to come home with a state championship. Our whole team played their hearts out. We battled the entire game. From the tip to the final seconds, we didn't give up." - Hanson on Champlin Park game
"You can’t make this stuff up. It doesn’t get any better. If you could pick a group, and I love so many of the guys I’ve coached. Many of them here tonight. We’ve made a few section titles and we’ve never made that next step; to do it with my kid, I’m still in a bit of shock here. It feels amazing." - Coach Kallman