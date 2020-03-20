Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
Head to Twitter (@ChaskaHawks) for the latest polls.
No. 1 Seed: 2007 Softball
Head Coach: Joe Coenen
Record: 25-5 record
Notables: Chaska reached the state title game, beaten 1-0 by North St. Paul in 11 innings. It was the only run surrendered in 25 state innings, shutouts of Totino-Grace and Eden Prairie. The Hawks needed 35 innings over two games to sweep Mankato West 4-3 and 5-4 in the section finals. They also won 2-0 in 10 innings over Orono in an elimination game.
Other: Brynne Dordel, Gatorade Player of the Year, Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Chaska High School Valedictorian, struck out 44 batters in 22-inning win over Lakeville North. Her 49 state tournament strikeouts in 2007 remain a state record. Dordel later pitched at Drake University and now coaches at the University of Alabama. She had nearly 400 strikeouts as a senior at Chaska.
No. 3 Seed: 2008 Baseball
Head Coach: Dale Welter
Record: 20-9
Notables: Won a Class 3A state consolation championship, beating Stillwater and Rosemount. Lost 1-0 to Grand Rapids in the state opener. Won a winner-take-all section final versus Eden Prairie 3-0 at Athletic Park to advance to state.
Other: Pitching staff included Major League Baseball all-star Brad Hand, former St. Paul Saint John Straka and Shawn Riesgraf, an ace at St. Cloud State University. Hand was named the St. Paul Pioneer Press baseball player of the year.