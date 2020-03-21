Chaska Hawks Greatest Team 2

Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School

Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.

Head to Twitter (@ChaskaHawks) for the latest polls.

No. 2 Seed: 2013 Dance Team

Chaska Dance Team
Chaska struck gold twice at the Class AA State Dance Tournament Feb. 15-16 in Minneapolis. It was the second straight year the Hawks Dance team won two state titles. Above, Chaska team members celebrate the first victory in the jazz/funk category.

Head Coach: Kris Rydland

Notables: Won both the Class AA jazz/funk and high kick titles for second straight season. At this point, it was the first time in state history that this had been done.

Other: Four Chaska seniors were named to the Class AA All-Tournament teams. They were Rachel Bradley and Sammy White in high kick, and Amanda Stelten and Cortnie Slark in jazz/funk.

Chaska Dance1
Members of the Chaska High School high kick dance team cheer at the fans after winning the Class AA State Meet in February 2013. Chaska won state titles in both jazz and kick in back-to-back seasons at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Quotes: “We’re all just really elated at what we have accomplished. We are so proud of all of the girls and especially our seniors for leading us in a great season." - Coach Rydland

No. 3 Seed: 2001 Girls Hockey

Head Coach: Chuck Nichols

Record: 10-17-3

Notables: Won back-to-back section titles in 2000 and 2001, the only state appearances for the program. Reached the state semifinals, defeating Owatonna 2-1 on a pair of power-play goals before falling to eventual champion Bloomington Jefferson and then South St. Paul. Single Class tournament at this time.

Other: Katie Ward was named to the all-tournament team at state, scoring three goals in the tournament, which was played at the State Fair Coliseum. Laura Zuelke was the team's goaltender.

