Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
No. 2 Seed: 2013 Dance Team
Head Coach: Kris Rydland
Notables: Won both the Class AA jazz/funk and high kick titles for second straight season. At this point, it was the first time in state history that this had been done.
Other: Four Chaska seniors were named to the Class AA All-Tournament teams. They were Rachel Bradley and Sammy White in high kick, and Amanda Stelten and Cortnie Slark in jazz/funk.
Quotes: “We’re all just really elated at what we have accomplished. We are so proud of all of the girls and especially our seniors for leading us in a great season." - Coach Rydland
No. 3 Seed: 2001 Girls Hockey
Head Coach: Chuck Nichols
Record: 10-17-3
Notables: Won back-to-back section titles in 2000 and 2001, the only state appearances for the program. Reached the state semifinals, defeating Owatonna 2-1 on a pair of power-play goals before falling to eventual champion Bloomington Jefferson and then South St. Paul. Single Class tournament at this time.
Other: Katie Ward was named to the all-tournament team at state, scoring three goals in the tournament, which was played at the State Fair Coliseum. Laura Zuelke was the team's goaltender.