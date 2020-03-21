Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
No. 1 Seed: 2019 Football
Head Coach: Bryan Dahl
Record: 12-1 record
Notables: Won the program's first state championship, a 10-7 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Prep Bowl. Chaska went the length of the field on the final drive for the winning touchdown. Among the most dominant defenses in the state, allowing seven points or fewer by the first-team unit in 11 of 13 games.
Other: Marcus Holasek, Stevo Klotz were among selections on all-state, Star Tribune all-Metro and KARE-11 all-Metro teams. Holasek (Minnesota-Duluth), Klotz (Iowa State), Michael Brown (Wisconsin-River Falls), Nick Stanger (St. Thomas), and Max Lommel (Minnesota-Mankato) among seniors headed to collegiate programs. Won Prep Spotlight game over Apple Valley at TCO Performance Center.
Quotes: "It's awesome. Surreal. I can't put it into words. With all of your brothers you've been working with for four years, it's an awesome feeling." - quarterback Grif Wurtz
"This is what you dream of from freshman year, maybe even before that. It's pretty unreal to play in a place as cool as this and come out with a win as the only one's in school history. Pretty awesome." - Klotz
No. 4 Seed: 2008 Girls Basketball
Head Coach: Tara Seifert
Record: 22-10
Notables: A challenging Lake Conference schedule prepped Chaska for a Section 2-4A run, knocking off Prior Lake, Edina and Bloomington Kennedy to advance to state. First trip to state since 2008. Courtney Boylan, who played at Michigan, was Miss Basketball. Chaska placed fourth in Class 4A.
Other: Strong sophomore class in Brooke Brown, Brianna Tisch and Ellen Degler all played pivotal roles. They would come back and win a section title in 2010. Chaska beat Osseo in the state quarterfinals. The Hawks trailed by double digits at halftime in section final versus Kennedy.
