Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
No. 2 Seed: 2014 Volleyball
Head Coach: Sue Murphy
Record: 30-3 record
Notables: State champions (beat Marshall 3-0 in 3A final), lost just 10 total games, 27 of 30 matches were won in a sweep. First Metro West Conference champions. Also won tournament titles in Marshall and Chaska, surrendering one game in six playoff matches.
Other: Six players – Erin Schindler, Sarah Kelly, Makayla Wenzel, Lauren Nordvold, Liz Hoppe, Keena Seiffert, and Lucia Saathoff – played together on varsity as freshmen and as an eighth grader in the case of Seiffert, in 2011. Schindler, Kelly and Seiffert went on to play at Minnesota-Duluth, while Wenzel spent a year at Minnesota State-Moorhead and Hoppe competed at the College of St. Benedict. Kelly was a Ms. Baden Volleyball Finalist, joining Wenzel and Schindler as all-state selections.
Quotes: “This is a once in a lifetime feeling.” - Schindler
“Best birthday present I could ask for.” - Kelly
“We came out and played like we had unfinished business. We knew what we had to do. We had to play Chaska Volleyball.” - Wenzel
“So many matches, so many years with these girls. They’ve always ranked in the top. I will say I’m probably closer to this one; I’ve been close to a lot of them, so it’s hard to say. I’m just so proud of them.” - Coach Murphy
No. 3 Seed: 2010 Girls Basketball
Head Coach: Tara Seifert
Record: 24-7 record
Notables: Won five of six post-season games, defeating Shakopee, Eden Prairie and Edina to win the Section 2-4A title. The Hawks topped St. Francis in the quarterfinals and Wayzata in the third-place game. Lakeville North, a perfect 32-0, beat Chaska in the semifinals.
Other: Won 12 games in the Lake Conference. Losses to Edina and Eden Prairie in the regular season were avenged in the playoffs. Current Chaska assistant coach Ellen Degler was a star on the 2010 team. She later played at Southwest Minnesota State University. Brooke Brown, the team's top scorer, played at the University of Northern Iowa. Sixth state tournament appearance, second in three years.