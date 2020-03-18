Jon Summer, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Chaska High School
Really miss filling out a bracket this time of year? A fun bracket challenge (team sports only), learning about our Chaska Hawks Athletics. Look for upcoming breakdowns of match-ups with voting polls.
Head to Twitter (@ChaskaHawks) for the latest polls.
FINAL RESULTS: 254 votes
2005 Volleyball 50.8%
2013 Football 49.2%
No. 2 Seed: 2005 Volleyball
Head Coach: Sue Murphy
Record: 32-1 record
Notables: State champions (beat Marshall 3-2 in 3A final), first of back-to-back titles. Eight members of team went on to play in college.
Other: Lone loss came to Apple Valley in tournament match. Hawks beat the Eagles 3-0 in the playoffs. Chaska won all four Section 6-3A matches in three-game sweeps. They topped Andover and Hibbing in first two rounds of state. Won all 10 Lake Conference matches in three-game sweeps.
Quotes: "It feels like bricks have been lifted from our shoulders."
"All season we always felt we were on an even keel. And we knew that if it stayed that way, it was a dream that could come true." - Coach Murphy
"They have so many weapons offensively." - Marshall head coach Dan Westby
No. 3 seed: 2013 Football
Head Coach: Lambert Brown
Record: 11-1 record
Notables: Reached the state semifinals for the first time in school history, ending a state drought of 41 years. Chaska lost to Brainerd 20-19 after topping five-time defending section champion Mankato West and Andover in the state quarterfinals.
Other: Chaska scored 313 points in a 7-0 Missota Conference season. Quarterback Justin Arnold (Mankato), receiver Calvin Buesgens (St. Cloud State) and running back Kolby Seiffert were among offensive stars. Matt Kegel (Oklahoma State), Bronson Dovich (Minnesota) and Brandon Schneibel anchored a talented offensive line.
Quotes: "When you feel like we had more, it was tough. I think the kids and our staff felt like if we were in that championship game, we would have had a shot," - Coach Brown
“Two big things that always stick out to me was how close our entire team was with one another including the coaching staff. I’ve been a part of a lot of different teams but I’ll always remember how much of a true ‘family’ this team was.” - Peyton Sanders