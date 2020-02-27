A look inside the trophy case at Chaska High School didn't produce a single section finalist plaque for the Hawks boys hockey program.
Couple that with sketchy record keeping from years past and some, including this sports reporter, believed Chaska was playing in its first section final Feb. 26 versus Eden Prairie.
Drew Nichols, Class of 1997 at Chaska High School, reached out early in the week to correct the omission. The Hawks did indeed make another section final in the 1996-97 season. A loss to Hutchinson in the Section 6A final in St. Cloud.
Sam Sather, assistant coach for Chanhassen hockey and lacrosse, was a sophomore on the team. Andy Caldwell, Brady Borner and Jeff Dotson were a few other names to pop into the head of Chaska Hawks fan Kirk Walton.
Well, on Wednesday, just hours from puck drop, Nichols returned to Chaska High School with a little surprise. It was the missing trophy plaque. It had been in his and his parents' possession the past 23 years.
Nichols' parents shipped the trophy to him from North Carolina to return to Chaska High School.
Nichols, a team captain, said his coaches were former Minnesota North Star Dennis Maruk and Bob Dicasmirro. Marie Hasty was the Athletic Director at the time for the Hawks.
Now, the 2020 Section 2AA runner-up trophy has some company in the case.