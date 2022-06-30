Excitement over The Loop at Chaska continues to grow this summer.
However, plans to play the course at some point in 2022 are on hold, as the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible golf course will not be open until spring 2023.
Formerly called the Chaska Par 30 and located off of Hazeltine Boulevard, the city of Chaska is partnering with Barrier Free Golf on the project.
Originally, The Loop was expected to be open for play this summer, but Minnesota weather had other plans. According to John Kellin, head golf professional at the Chaska Town Course, seeding on the course was delayed six weeks during fall 2021, and the gloomy weather during what was supposed to be spring 2022 did not help matters either.
“It looks like it's ready for play in some parts, but if we play on it too soon it will need more time later on. We’re going to be patient in the beginning so we don’t have to rest the course later on,” said Susan Neuville, Barrier Free Golf board chair.
Members of the board, including Neuville and Tim Andersen, agree the extra time needed to finish the course is beneficial in the long run.
Groundskeepers are continuing to work on drainage for the course, along with seeding in the fairways to thicken the grass. Holding off players for a little longer will help The Loop be in good condition and help prevent future problems if play was rushed this year, according to officials. It also allows for the clubhouse plans to be finalized and construction to begin.
The Loop is designed for players of any age, ability or skill level to get out and play golf. For those with physical disabilities, the course will be fully ADA accessible, with single rider golf carts available for players to ride on the whole course.
The course will still offer plenty of challenges to golfers. Multiple holes have two tee areas, with one giving a golfer a great look at the hole location while the other might present a completely different challenge, according to Mark Hanson, course superintendent. No bunkers are present on the course but the undulating greens will make putting difficult yet fun.
Barrier Free Golf
The Loop at Chaska is Barrier Free Golf’s first-ever project in the organization’s young history and the plan is for it to be the first of many. The group is looking at other areas of the state and country regarding possible future projects.
“We’ve had people contact us from all over the country about the idea,” Neuville said. “We’ve had conversations with golf facilities in the Portland, Oregon area, Texas, other parts of Minnesota municipalities, Rhode Island, North Carolina. We hope this can be a demonstration.”
While The Loop is a fully ADA golf course, not every future project will be the same. Some might involve consultation on how a current course can become more accessible, while others might mirror The Loop.
Overall, Barrier Free Golf wants to be a pioneer in making golf accessible for all. The organization has worked to allocate 2,000 tee times at no cost at The Loop and 4,000 at a lower rate during a calendar year to get people playing golf regardless of economic status or physical ability. For example, these tee times could be provided to organizations like Courage Kenny or First Tee of Minnesota.
The course is also designed so that it can be turned into a seven-hole course still open to the public, while the remaining two holes are used for programs like youth camps or programs for neurodiverse players.
“I hope people look back and say “Remember when that wasn’t as common as it is now,” and everyone feels welcomed to play golf,” Neuville said.