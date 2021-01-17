St. Louis Park skated 10 seniors, but it was the play of freshman goaltender Josh Middleton that led the Orioles to a 3-2 win over host Chaska on Jan. 16 at Chaska Community Center.
Middleton, who made 53 saves in a draw with Edina in the season opener, made 26 saves, including 17 in the second period, for the 14-year-old's first win in net.
Middleton came up big numerous times on a 5-on-3 power play over the final 64 seconds of the second period. So much so when the horn sounded for intermission, St. Louis Park's three skaters, Jack Wandmacher, Austin Amelse and Benjamin Olson surrounded him to show their appreciation.
Chaska, coming off a 9-goal performance in a season-opening win at Buffalo, had a "sleepy" first period, registering just two shots, but came away tied at one on a wrister from Sully Scholle off a face-off win from Jack Seaverson.
Chaska evened the game at two in the third period on a power-play goal from Bennett Jax, a Seaverson shot finding the Hawk assistant captain's stick for the rebound shot.
But as soon as Chaska's goal was announced, St. Louis Park countered. Miles Rider's first career goal, a third assist in the game for Wandmacher, found the net with bodies and Hawk goaltender Carter Wishart's stick laying on the ice.
Wishart made 29 saves for Chaska, allowing a single goal in each of the three periods.
In the season opener Jan. 14, Bryce Hansen, Tommy Blahoski and Ty Broten each registered their first career varsity goals as Chaska scored five times in the first period, winning 9-5 at Buffalo.
Scholle and Sam Rinzel, two of just five returning varsity skaters for the 2020 Section 2AA runner-up Hawks, each tallied two goals and a combined five assists.
Seaverson also totaled a four-point game with a pair of goals, including the first tally just 28 seconds into the season.
Goals from Rinzel and Hansen -- 21 seconds apart -- and Scholle and Broten -- 28 seconds apart -- increased the lead to 5-1 in the first period. Wishart made 15 saves for the win in nets for the Hawks.
HOME DEFEATS
Scoreless through 34 minutes, both teams with dynamite chances, goaltenders Brynn Dulac of Minnetonka and Clara Nelson of Chaska/Chanhassen standing tall, the Skippers came alive in the third period.
Returning skater Grace Sadura cleaned up a pair of lying pucks around the crease for goals, while defensemen Lauren Goldsworthy, a freshman, and Lindsay Muench, a senior, scored their first varsity tallies for the 4-0 final.
Experience came into play twice in the third period for the Minnetonka goaltender, including once with the game scoreless, on breakaway attempts. Dulac was able to stop a first attempt from Storm Hawk eighth grader Claire Christopherson, and later on thwarting a shot from senior Jordyn Perlich.
"I definitely try to come out hard, take away shooting space, and make sure to look confident. I think players see that and it makes them think. It's about staying patient, keeping the puck in front of you. If you do that, you should be good on breakaways. I definitely have a lot of fun with those," Dulac said.
Both goaltenders stood out in the opener at Chaska Community Center. While Dulac was appearing in her 42nd career game, Nelson, a senior, was making her sixth start. Each came up big to post scoreless first and second periods.
Nelson, who won three of five starts as a junior, denied a 2-on-1 attempt with a sliding pad save just minutes in. Dulac deflected away a shot from the doorstep from Storm Hawks assistant captain Kaitlin Roberts. Elisabeth Gerebi's one-timer from in tight on a pass from behind the net was saved as well by Dulac.
It wasn't until the third period when Sadura, one of two varsity forwards returning (Kayley Crawford), finished off rebound opportunities from defensemen Guilday and Hanna Baskin to break the ice for Minnetonka.
Long shots from Goldsworthy and Muench beat Nelson through screens as well late in regulation. Nelson made 26 saves, 16 over the first two periods. Dulac stopped all 17 Chaska/Chanhassen shots for her 10th career shutout.
Chaska/Chanhassen, despite a goal and assist each from Brier Ziemer and Gerebi, lost a 4-2 decision to Bloomington Jefferson on Jan. 16.