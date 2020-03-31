What started out with 16 of the best Chaska Hawks teams of 2000s concluded with a pair of state champions in the title match-up in the Twitter March Madness bracket run by high school Athletic Director Jon Summer.
It was the 2012 dance team, champions in Class AA jazz/funk and high kick, versus the 2019 football team, champions of Class 5A.
It was dancer alumni Michaela Spielberger versus her younger football playing brothers, Eric and Tyler. The winner earning bragging rights.
And after 1,424 votes were cast Monday, March 30, a champion was crowned. Well, sort of.
Each team received 50 percent of the votes. Co-champions of the March Madness. Parents Kevin and Shelly Spielberger don't have to pick a favorite now!
FUN CONTEST
In total, more than 6,000 votes were cast in the first three rounds, including 1,831 in the eight Sweet Sixteen match-ups, and 2,632 votes in the four Elite Eight bouts.
The 2019 football team needed a strong push over the final hour to win over the 2013 dance team, a total of 1,298 votes cast.
More than 1,500 votes were tallied in the two semifinal Final Four pairings.
Other match-ups to finish within four percentage points were 2005 volleyball over 2013 football, 2012 dance team over 2014 volleyball and the dance team over 2005 volleyball, both 51 to 49 percent.
Three of the four top seeds advanced, the lone team upset was 2004 boys basketball state champions, a 10-point defeat to 2005 volleyball.