Park Cottage Grove players got off the bus, walked through the gate at Athletic Park and approached the first-base dugout. Some just stood, looking out at the playing field. Others peeked around, pointing in various directions.
The Class AAAA State Baseball Tournament over the past five years have held quarterfinal and semifinal games at CHS Field, home to the now triple-A Minnesota Twins affiliate, St. Paul Saints. There’s bells and whistles that excite teenage boys; and make the spectating process top-notch as well.
But so did Chaska’s Athletic Park, a 2021 fill-in for the metro-area schools.
Traditionally the home to the Class A State Baseball Tournament, the field welcomed more than 3,600 spectators on Day One over four games. Southwest Transit had buses and a trolley driving up and down First Avenue to pick-up fans walking from their cars.
Another 1,700 or so returned for two semifinal and third-place games, marking the 2021 tournament as the second-largest top-class crowd dating back to 2007 excluding the championship game.
That’s Athletic Park versus CHS Field, Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota, and old Midway Stadium in St. Paul, as previous host fields.
The looks on the faces of the players as they entered Athletic Park — those seeing it in all of its glory for the first time — were shocked, were amazed. Chaska High School baseball coach Craig Baumann, part of the grounds crew, said some were surprised to hear that the Hawks varsity team practices and plays on it everyday in the season.
The two-day state tournament brought thrill; a come-from-behind win for Minnetonka over top-seeded Stillwater. It brought excitement; a five-run first inning capped by a towering home run from Farmington’s Carter Hendrickson, who quieted the Skipper faithful in the semifinals.
It brought great baseball. Park and Farmington winning twice in front of full grandstands with spectators up and down the first- and third-base lines to advance to the championship round at Target Field.
It was a win for everyone. The Minnesota State High School League, the City of Chaska, the Chaska Cubs — 500 burgers were sold on the first day of the tournament — and the teams.
More than a week later, more than 75 seniors from across the state came together for the annual Play Ball! Minnesota All-Star Series. And while Mother Nature produced a canceled final round of games, all teams lined up twice, producing more memories to a memorable final year in high school.
Walking the halls at Athletic Park during the high school season, the walls are lined with Dale Welter clippings of past all-star teams. You’ll find the names of Major Leaguers including Joe Mauer, Jack Hannahan, and Glen Perkins. The series has tremendous history, and it’s all happened down at Athletic Park.
If you missed both tournaments, don’t fret, there’s still great opportunities to visit one of the nicest ball parks in the state. Catch a Chaska Cubs game! Help the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Association reach 20,000 spectators at its state tournament in August and September. A number not seen since the 1950s.
Athletic Park is co-host with Waconia with Hamburg the third site. The latest schedule has games at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 27 and Sept. 3; 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 28 and Sept. 4; and 11 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5.
The Class B State Championship is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. A second game, if necessary, will be played after the Class C State Championship at noon on Monday, Sept. 6, in Waconia.
THAT’S A WRAP
Arriving at St. Michael-Albertville High School on June 19, the final event coverage for the 2020-21 school year, I was overcome with a thought of ‘I can’t believe they did it.’
The they was the Minnesota State High School League.
The did it was a successful winter and spring state tournament season.
Was it the same? No. Venues such as STMA, Champlin Park and Edina high schools replaced Hamline University, Maturi Pavilion and Target Center for state track and field, state gymnastics and state dance.
Were the crowds as large for indoor events? Not for the winter where the Xcel Energy Center wasn’t full to brim for state hockey. For spring, section championship baseball crowds at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field showed outdoor events were back to close to normal.
Covering high school athletics for community newspapers from Olivia and Renville to Hutchinson and McLeod County to Chaska and Chanhassen dating back to 2005, these past nine months have been some of the most rewarding experiences.
Spring of 2020 was spent chatting with senior high school athletes; those that lost their final season.
Fall of 2020 was a rollercoaster. Some sports started close to on-time. Others such as volleyball and football got a late-sport. Post-season tournaments were relegated to regional events. Some had abrupt endings.
Winter of 2021 was shortened. Athletes, spectators and officials all wore masks. Webcast streams were how many people viewed contests. Yet a post-season was pulled off. Chaska won a girls basketball state title, ending Hopkins’ 78-game winning streak in the process.
Chaska/Chanhassen boys swimmers repeated as relay state champions. PJ Velazquez of the Storm Hawks reached the state semifinals in wrestling. Holy Family Catholic dance watched from their school in Victoria as they were announced as place-winners for a second straight year.
Spring of 2021 brought on the removal of masks after a few weeks of competitions. Crowds began to grow; Terre Kemble’s world famous hot dogs returned for one night at least at Chanhassen High School with three section games ongoing.
Chaska boys golf and Chanhassen boys lacrosse, after so many near-misses, both qualified for state. Chanhassen softball and Minnetonka baseball were also back in the state tournament field.
Conference titles were won, team banquets were held. And maybe most importantly, graduations were attended, in person, by student and family.
Reflecting on the past year brings excitement for the next year. We’re only seven or so weeks to two-a-days!