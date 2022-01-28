Chaska hit double digits for the second consecutive game, a 10-1 boys hockey road win at Waconia on Jan. 27 in improving to 8-1 in the Metro West Conference.
Ty Broten finished with a career-high four points with two goals and two assists.
Johnny Knapp (goal, two assists), Blake Markwell and Sam Scheetz (goal, assist) also were leading scorers for the Hawks.
Kai Girard stopped 5-of-6 shots in the win.
Chaska (12-5) hosts New Prague on Friday, Jan. 28.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Waconia 3
Chaska/Chanhassen avoided an upset bid from Waconia, holding on for a 4-3 win on Jan. 27.
The Storm Hawks are 6-5 in the Metro West Conference with three games remaining.
Paige Sommerfeld had a goal and assist for Chaska/Chanhassen with Elizabeth Gerebi, Maya Beise and Brenna Westerhaus also scoring. Maddie Margraf made 24 saves as Waconia outshot the Storm Hawks 27-19.
Chaska/Chanhassen faces league unbeaten Benilde-St. Margaret on Saturday, Jan. 29.