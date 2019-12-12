Chaska did something not many teams do, go into Lakeville North High School and win. The second time in three years for the Hawks, a dominating defensive performance in a 63-51 final Dec. 12.
Lakeville North was coming off a 24-point rally in a win over Wayzata. It was the first loss in four contests for the Panthers.
A patient Hawks offense limited Panthers possessions, holding them to 24 second-half points. Free throws down the stretch were the difference for Chaska.
Spencer Goetz and Luke Strazzanti were the difference throughout, a career night for Goetz with 17 points. Strazzanti added 12 with Jack Frick and Zach Lea each with nine.
Only Will Blascziek managed double figures for Lakeville North with an even 10 points.
Chaska (3-1) has a three-game week ahead of them in Dec. 17 at Wayzata followed by Orono and Apple Valley on consecutive nights at home on Dec. 19 and 20.
NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference Skate
With six skiers in the top 11, Chaska/Chanhassen moved up two team spost, winning the second Skate event in the Metro West Conference standings Dec. 12 at Baker Park Reserve.
Zach Long was second overall for the Storm Hawks, a 5K time of 14:29.6.
Teammates Derek Wendland (14:53.1) and Ben Scheller (15:07.9) were also in the top-five. Bennett Adams added a top-10 time of 15:39.2.
Chaska/Chanhassen was second in the girls varsity standings with Ellen Adams and Anika Sather placing second and fourth in times of 17:47 and 17:52.5.
Other top finishes for the Storm Hawks came from Isabella Roemer (18:33.1), Lillian Halvorson (18:37.1) and Meghan Pierson (18:40.2).
WRESTLING: Chaska/Chanhassen Triangular
Chaska/Chanhassen went 1-1 in a home triangular, defeating Minneapolis South and falling to Edina 53-25 on Dec. 12.
No match results were available.
Next up is the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Chanhassen High School.