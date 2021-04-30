Senior Izzy Hohbein was one of 10 Chaska scorers in a 20-0 home win over Robbinsdale Cooper in girls lacrosse April 19.
The Hawks, now 3-2 overall, led 17-0.
Sophomores Aidan Hawley and Josie Lakosky and junior Payton Wurtz each scored four goals for Chaska.
Sydney Hardy also moved up to score twice with an assist, while junior Kendall Mindt netted her first varsity goal for Chaska.
The Hawks outshot Robbinsdale Cooper 30-0 for the match.
Chaska is at St. Louis Park at 6 p.m. on May 4.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 4-10, Sibley East 3-9
Lucas Anderson drove in two runs with a seventh inning single as Southwest Christian rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 in game one over Sibley East on April 29 in Cologne.
The Stars added a 10-9 win in game two, improving to 4-2 in the Minnesota River Conference and 7-2 overall.
Brayden Zimmerman reached base on an error in the eighth inning of game one, stole second and scored on a walk-off hit from Camden Mellema. Anderson and Mellema each collected two hits for the Stars, while Seth Luther pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief with six strikeouts in the win.
Cade Wiegert fanned nine batters in four-plus innings in the start for Southwest Christian.
A back-and-forth second game in which the lead changed five times, Matthew DeZiel's RBI-single in the sixth inning proved to be the final difference for the Stars.
Mellema pitched three innings, striking out seven batters in relief, for the game two victory. Bennett Manley started, recording six punchouts over four innings.
SOFTBALL: Southwest Christian 17, Concordia Academy 8 (JV)
Maddi Schmidt's home run gave Southwest Christian the lead for good at 6-5 as the Stars added seven runs in the fourth inning, winning the JV contest by a 17-8 score on April 29.
Ainsley Phillips collected four of the Stars' 15 hits with Schmidt driving in four runs. Elli Larson added two hits with Iris Hulsing striking out six batters over seven innings of work.
BASEBALL: Hutchinson 18, Holy Family Catholic 7
Thirteen runs over the fourth and fifth innings blew open a 2-1 game as visiting Hutchinson won 18-7 over Holy Family Catholic on April 29.
Sam Starke tallied three hits and five RBIs for the Tigers. Hutchinson outhit the Fire 18-6.
Tien Foudray fanned six batters over four innings for Holy Family Catholic, which lost for just the second time in six games.
Carver Kasper hit a 2-run homer with three runs scored for the Fire. Owen Lund was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL: Hutchinson 17, Holy Family Catholic 8
A whopping 34 combined hits, an 11-run third inning was the difference for Hutchinson in a 17-8 win over Holy Family Catholic on April 29.
Tamara Mackey was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Fire.
Phoebe Johnson also collected two hits and two RBIs, while Katherine Wise scored twice.
Courtney Huiras hit a home run for Hutchinson, which had six batters finish with three hits.
SOFTBALL: St. Michael-Albertville 7, Chanhassen 0
Ella Luoto held Chanhassen batters to four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in a 7-0 win for St. Michael-Albertville on April 29.
Hannah Hollowaty, Sydney Schwartz, Susie Tollefson, and Grace Clausen each had singles for the Storm.
Daisy Lang scattered seven hits, surrendering five earned runs with two strikeouts in the loss.
Chanhassen (6-2) is at Chaska at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30.