Having played just seven of 26 games against Class AA schools (5-2 record), 18 against either 3A or 4A programs, defending Section 5AA champion Holy Family Catholic can't be overlooked.
On Feb. 27 in the first round, the fifth-seeded Fire showed why, downing No. 12 Maple Lake 66-37 to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals at St. Michael-Albertville at 2:30 p.m.
Top seed Providence Academy faces Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in game one at 1 p.m. with two other match-ups following the Fire and Blake School, which did not meet in the regular season.
The Bears are 18-9 overall with quality wins over Watertown-Mayer and Concordia Academy.
A 29-14 halftime lead, Holy Family Catholic extended the advantage to 22 points at 40-18 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Abbey Fink and Nicole Bowlin.
The Fire scored 20 of the first 26 points, the lead comfortable from start to finish.
Bowlin (13 points), Sophia Zay (11), Fink (10), Grace Elander (nine), Reagan Cizek (nine) and Sophia Hall (seven) led a balanced scoring attack for Holy Family Catholic.
Megan Lind had a team-high 10 points for Maple Lake.
HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED 68, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 58
A 10-point loss in a Jan. 3 meeting, Southwest Christian, the No. 9 seed in the Section 5AA girls basketball bracket, was in a two-possession game with No. 8 seed Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted with three minutes to play Feb. 27.
A 59-54 game on a Chloe Brunsberg bucket, a 6-0 Laker run over the next two minutes sealed the win for Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
Southwest Christian finished the season with a 13-13 record.
Lily Schwen scored all 12 of her points by halftime for the Stars, but Laker stars CJ Decker and Alexa Schumann combined for 24 points in the first half in a 37-27 lead.
The lead ballooned to 13 points before Southwest Christian crept back into single digits, key shots from Brunsberg from outside and Hannah Schwarz inside to keep the Stars within striking distance.
Schumann and Decker led all scorers with 25 and 23 points for the Lakers.
Greta Schwarz (11), Hannah Schwarz (10) and Brunsberg (10) also were in double figures for the Stars.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian
Two games, two wins, 13-13 record, time for the post-season.
Southwest Christian finished the regular season with a 57-54 home win over Hope Academy Feb. 27.
Brayden Zimmerman's career night with 23 points saved the Stars in a tighter than expected contest.
Lucas Anderson and Tyren Harris were next in scoring with eight and seven points for Southwest Christian.
Earlier in the week, the Stars handled former MCAA Conference rivals New Life Academy 72-56 on Feb. 25 in Woodbury. Harris was one of four Southwest Christian players in double figures with 15 points.
Others were Tyson Sandness (12), Nick Morland (11) and Zimmerman (10).
Konner Ware led all scorers with 23 points for the Eagles.
Southwest Christian, winners of four of the last six games, open the Section 5AA playoffs on the road likely on Thursday, March 5.