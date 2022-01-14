Mallory Heyer was 19 points short of a milestone, a number she was aware of, but didn't know exactly into Chaska's Jan. 13 meeting with St. Louis Park.
Teammate Kennedy Sanders may have let her know, or Heyer was just feeling it. Either way, the Hawks senior stepped back beyond the arc in transition, sinking a 3-pointer to reach 2,000 career points in the final minute of the first half.
Mallory Heyer’s step-back “3”, from the Hawk = 2,000 career point club! Video compliments of CHBN with Blake Herring on the call! #Soar pic.twitter.com/C7f7s5y6WI— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) January 14, 2022
Heyer netted a game-high 30 points as Chaska put on an offensive clinic in a 90-63 win over the Orioles.
Heyer dominated in the paint, as did Chaska as a team. Lily Niebuhr scored a career-high 11 points, while Sanders drove to the hoop often, finishing with 23 points. Seniors Kendall Karrmann and Zoe Cutler each had six points as well.
Heyer, with 2,011 career points, trails only Courtney (Boylan) Douglass for the program scoring record (2,148).
A St. Louis Park squad got a career-high 30 points from Selam Maher with Shantell Harden tallying 20.
Chaska (11-1) is 5-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Up next for the Hawks with Saturday's contest with Roseville Area postponed into February, is a road game at Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Chanhassen 60, Bloomington Kennedy 59
Despite the best effort from Bloomington Kennedy's Dalton Smazal, Chanhassen, behind 8-of-8 free-throw shooting late, held on for a 60-59 win on Jan. 13.
Smazal hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Eagles nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the second half.
The Storm had eight players with five or more points.
No other scoring was available.
Chanhassen (5-4) is at Eden Prairie at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Chaska/Chanhassen 6, New Prague 2
The return of Katelyn Roberts and Elisabeth Gerebi sparked Chaska/Chanhassen to a 6-2 win over Metro West Conference opponent New Prague on Jan. 13 at Chaska Community Center.
Roberts scored a natural hat trick in the first period, adding an assist on Baillie Whalen's first goal of the season.
Elizabeth Splett also netted her first varsity goal with an assist for the Storm Hawks on the power play. Alyson McPartland also had a player-advantage goal in the third period.
Chaska/Chanhassen, 4-3 in the Metro West Conference and 7-10 overall, hosts Orono at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockford 92, Southwest Christian 77
Rockford had four players near or around 20 points, scoring 41 and 51 points in the two halves, in a 92-77 win over Southwest Christian on Jan. 13.
Derek Pepin was the Rockets' top scorer with 22 points.
Brayden Zimmerman and Nick Burke netted 19 and 18 points for the Stars with Sam Arnold sinking four 3-pointers in a 12-point effort.
Southwest Christian (6-5) is off until Friday, Jan. 21 in a home contest with Mound-Westonka.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Holy Family Catholic 4, Gentry Academy 2
Maddie Kaiser notched her second hat trick in three games, extending her six-game scoring streak, in a 4-2 win over Gentry Academy on Jan. 13 in Vadnais Heights.
Tied at two, Kaiser, now with 21 goals on the season, broke the tie with a power-play goal from Shae Messner at the 5:41 mark. Messner also had an unassisted goal in the second period.
Sedona Blair turned away 30-of-32 shots in the winning effort in net for the fifth-ranked Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (13-3-1) hosts Centennial/Spring Lake Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
BOYS HOCKEY: Southwest Christian/Richfield 7, Mound-Westonka 2
Andrew Erhart netted a hat trick with an assist, while Caleb Bendell added a goal and two assists in Southwest Christian/Richfield's 7-2 win over host Mound-Westonka on Jan. 13.
Caleb Swanson, Erhart and Brody Hardacre each scored in a three-goal first period for the Stars.
A once four-goal lead shrunk to two, Cody Thomas' first varsity goal with under six minutes to play led to the Wright County Conference victory.
Jannes Kamp made 28 saves for the Stars, which is 2-0 in the WCC and 7-5-1 into a road game at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.