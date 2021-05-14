Southwest Christian outscored Tri-City United 37-2 in a road doubleheader on May 13, improving to 9-2 in the Minnesota River Conference.
The Stars' sweep coupled with a Belle Plaine loss at Le Sueur-Henderson has Southwest Christian controlling its own destiny for the a league title.
A victory for the Stars at home on May 22 against LSH or one loss from Belle Plaine in a May 21 doubleheader at Norwood Young America would secure at least a share of the conference championship.
Brayden Zimmerman had a monster night for Southwest Christian with 10 RBIs with Camden Mellema collecting three hits in game one, a 16-1 win, and four RBIs in game two, a 21-1 decision.
Other game two offensive leaders were John Healey (four hits, career-high), Jack Widdifield (three hits, 5 RBIs) and Lucas Anderson (three hits).
Ollie Yuhas struck out eight batters in three innings of relief in game one with Seth Luther allowing two hits with five strikeouts over five innings in game two.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 9, St. Peter 2
Winning three games in the first week of May, Holy Family Catholic matched that effort, improving to 10-5 with a 9-2 road win at St. Peter on May 13.
The Fire pulled away from a 2-1 lead with three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the final at-bats.
Nick Gess had three hits and two RBIs to lead Holy Family Catholic at the plate with Carver Kasper driving in a team-high three RBIs. Tien Foudray also knocked in two runs for the Fire.
Grant Limke threw six innings, surrendering two runs with six strikeouts in the win.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Dassel-Cokato on Monday, May 17.
BASEBALL: Chaska 8, Benilde-St. Margaret 6
An early 7-2 lead held up for Chaska, which improved to 8-6 with an 8-6 win over Benilde-St. Margaret at Athletic Park on May 13.
The Hawks own a 6-2 record in the last eight games.
Drew Benson collected a pair of two-out, two-RBI singles in a four-run second inning and three-run fourth inning for Chaska.
Jaiden Mollett added a run-scoring single and Karver Miller driving in a run with a double.
The tying runs on base in the seventh inning, Maddox Foss closed the door for the Hawks with a strikeout and a come-backer to the mound for the save. Nolan Kemp went 4 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts in the win with Anthony Steinhoff recording five outs in relief.
Chaska is at Minnetonka at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.
GIRLS LACROSSE: Chanhassen 12, Minnetonka 10
A match-up of potential top teams in Section 2, Chanhassen notched its third consecutive top-10 win, defeating host Minnetonka, ranked No. 6, by a 12-10 score on May 13.
The Storm are 8-1 with a lone loss to second-ranked Prior Lake.
The Skippers, undefeated into the week, were beaten by No. 1 Edina and No. 4 Chanhassen, and are now 7-2.
Freshman Gabby Bjugan matched a career high with four goals and assist with Leah Hodgins also finishing with five points on four goals for the Storm.
Bella Detienne (two goals), Allie Welder (goal) and Jadyn Hahn (goal) were other scorers for Chanhassen, which had 21 shots on goal. Kaylyn Cater made eight saves on 18 shots in goal in the win.
BOYS TENNIS: Benilde-St. Margaret 4, Chanhassen 3
Chanhassen won matches at first and fourth singles, victories from Konner Gunwall (6-2, 6-1) and Theo Pirvu (6-3, 6-0).
Benilde-St. Margaret won at first and second doubles, scores of 6-1, 6-1, and 6-2, 6-0.
Three matches, two needed to win the Metro West Conference boys tennis title.
While Chanhassen was able to get a three-set win from Liam Van Asten at second singles, a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 score over the Red Knights' Mitchell Kroll, Benilde-St. Margaret got the two points for a 4-3 win on May 12 in St. Louis Park.
Noah Hoag pulled out a 7-6, 7-6 win over Chanhassen's Irwin Montalvo with Benilde-St. Margaret's third doubles freshman team of Avery Nelson and Blake Wagener coming out ahead 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, over Storm freshman Alex Jensen and Billy McNeely.
It was only the second loss in 10 matches this season for Chanhassen.
GIRLS GOLF: Bunker Hills Golf Course
Chaska, behind a score of 79 from Sammy Youngquist, was second of 12 teams at a tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids May 13.
Eastview were the champions with an 18-hole team score of 333 followed by Chaska (347) and St. Michael-Albertville (350).
Avery Nelson recorded a season-low 18-hole round of 83 followed by Nicole Reineke and Libby Marsnik with 86 and 99 strokes, respectively.