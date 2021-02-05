With St. Louis Park not racing, it was a two-team showdown for first place in a Metro West Conference Nordic Ski event at Elm Creek Reserve on Feb. 4.
Chaska/Chanhassen defeated Bloomington 281-266 to claim the girls title. Richfield (207), Benilde-St. Margaret (120) and Robbinsdale Cooper (111) also were in the competition.
A trio of top-four finishes from seniors paced the Storm Hawks. Ellen Adams was runner-up in 19:27.8 followed by Meghan Pierson (19:44.7) and Anika Sather (20:22.3) in third and fourth.
Juniors Isabella Roemer and Madeline Hauk rounded out the team score in seventh and eighth places in 21:29.7 and 21:33.3.
Bloomington won the boys varsity team event 285-261 over Chaska/Chanhassen. Richfield (213), Benilde-St. Margaret (177) and Robbinsdale Cooper (60) completed the standings.
Ben Scheller was second overall for the Storm Hawks in a time of 16:09.4. Cole Donahe was next in sixth place (17:21.2) with Bennett Adams rounding out the top 10 (18:07). Top-five finishers for Chaska/Chanhassen included Andrew Dial in 11th place (18:22.2) and Justin Roemer in 15th place (18:55.7).
BOYS BASKETBALL: Mayer Lutheran 80, Southwest Christian 76
A match-up of leaders in the Minnesota River Conference, host Mayer Lutheran had an answer for every second-half run from Southwest Christian, an 80-76 final on Feb. 4.
The final answer from the Crusaders was the scoreboard as the Stars, down 12 points at 77-65 with three minutes to play, rallied behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Nick Burke off kick-outs from Tyson Sandness.
The deficit was just three at 79-76 with under eight seconds remaining before Mayer Lutheran clinched the win with a made free throw.
Crusader star Teigan Martin finished with a game-high 29 points with seven rebounds with Tyler Neitzel key in the second half from behind the arc, adding 17.
Burke was the Stars' leading scorer with 27 points and seven rebounds followed by Sandness (13 points, four rebounds, six assists) and Jake Berg (eight points, five assists).
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Southwest Christian (5-3), which is now 4-1 in the Minnesota River Conference.
The Stars next play Feb. 12 at conference winless Sibley East.
WRESTLING: Scott West Triangular
Host Scott West won twice Feb. 4 in Belle Plaine, decisions over Minnetonka 39-21 and Mankato West 61-9.
The Skippers added a victory over the Scarlets, 63-15, in the second match.
Minnetonka is at Big Lake at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.