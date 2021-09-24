Southwest Christian secured its first boys soccer conference title since 2015, in its first season in the Wright County Conference, a 5-0 win over Jordan on Sept. 23.
The Stars are 6-0 in the league standings, 1 1/2 games ahead of Holy Family Catholic and Watertown-Mayer with one contest left on Sept. 30 versus Delano.
Southwest Christian, 8-1-2 overall, got a first career goal from Max Widdifield. Jake Bettin scored twice with an assist, while Luke Kamm and Jack Boike also finding the net. Assists also went to Boike, Camden Mellema and Adam Tebbs.
The Stars led 2-0 at halftime.
Southwest Christian, with a five-match unbeaten streak, has five games remaining beginning with a road contest at Blake School on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In the girls game, scoreless almost 30 minutes into the contest, Lauren Walmer's blast from the right side of the box gave Southwest Christian the lead for good in a 2-0 win on Sept. 23.
Walmer's goal, with 11:43 remaining, was followed just 21 seconds later as Grace Sommerness beat the Jaguar defender to the loose ball after a misplay on a Walmer through ball.
Southwest Christian, now 10-0 overall, is 5-0 in the Wright County Conference, one game ahead of Holy Family Catholic with two matches to play. The Stars can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win on Sept. 30 against Delano.
The Stars are at Tartan at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, and home to Mayer Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.
SOCCER: Holy Family Catholic
Holy Family Catholic put up a touchdown in each half, a 13-2 home win over Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake in boys soccer on Sept. 23.
Multiple Fire goal scorers tallied their first varsity tallies including senior Abe Melek with four goals. Others were Graham McPhee (two goals), Cooper Huson (goal) and Austin Clifford (goal).
Thomas Laaksonen, who now has five goals in the last three matches, added a hat trick, while Charlie Ficek (goal, assist) and Ryder Ferguson (goal, two assists) had multi-point games for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire, 5-3-2 overall, and 3-1-1 in Wright County Conference play, host Monticello on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In the girls game, celebrating seniors, Holy Family Catholic scored a 6-0 win over Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake on Sept. 23.
Already leading 1-0 on a Maeve Kelly goal off a pass from Maggie Dowling, the Fire scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half, scores from Mary Furlong and Kelly for the 3-0 halftime advantage.
Furlong's second goal, on a beautiful through from Dowling, upped the lead to 4-0 with 30 minutes to play.
Holy Family Catholic is at Minnehaha Academy in a top-10 showdown on Saturday, Sept. 25.
VOLLEYBALL: Chanhassen 3, Hopkins 0
Chanhassen dominated a non-conference match with Hopkins, outpointing the Royals 75-30 in a 25-9, 25-6, 25-15 decision on Sept. 23.
It was the 11th victory of the season for the Storm.
Statistics were not immediately available.
Chanhassen hosts Robbinsdale Cooper on Sept. 28.