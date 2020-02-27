State Wrestling

Wrestlers from around the state of Minnesota head to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29.

Team competition consumes the first day before the individual tournament stretches two days in three classes.

THE SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 27, Session 1

9 a.m. - Team Quarterfinals, Consolation and Championship Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 27, Session 2

5 p.m. - Team Consolation Championship, Third-Place Matches

7 p.m. - Championship Matches

Friday, Feb. 28, Session 3

9 a.m. – All first rounds

Friday, Feb. 28, Session 4

4 p.m. – All championship quarterfinals and wrestlebacks

Saturday, Feb. 29, Session 5

9 a.m. – All consolation quarterfinals; all championship semifinals; and all consolation semifinals

Saturday, Feb. 29, Session 6

4 p.m. – All individual third- and fifth-place matches; all individual championships; awards will follow

TICKET INFORMATION

$16 adults, $10 students per single session. $30 adults, $18 students per daily pass. $90 adults, $54 students per season book (includes the team tournament). Box office opens at 8 a.m. each day.

Purchase your tickets in advance.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow Sports Reporters on Twitter for tournament updates

Eric Kraushar (Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka)

Dan Huss (Eden Prairie)

Tom Schardin (Prior Lake)

Todd Abeln (Shakopee, Scott West)

WHERE TO WATCH

School Space Media will live-stream every match and there is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.

LIVE RESULTS

Follow your favorite wrestler throughout the tournament with live scoring on Track Wrestling.

AROUND THE WEB

Shakopee qualifies 10 for state: By Todd Abeln

Eden Prairie crowns three, sends five to state: By Dan Huss

Orono wrestling to state for the first time: By Matt Thomas

Six Minnetonka Skippers to state: By Eric Kraushar

Bloomquist, Miller advance to state for Prior Lake: By Tom Schardin

Velazquez heads back to state for Chaska/Chanhassen: By Eric Kraushar

Three to state for Scott West: By Todd Abeln

Shakopee the team favorite in Class 3A: By Todd Abeln

Events

Recommended for you