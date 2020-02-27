Wrestlers from around the state of Minnesota head to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29.
Team competition consumes the first day before the individual tournament stretches two days in three classes.
THE SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 27, Session 1
9 a.m. - Team Quarterfinals, Consolation and Championship Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 27, Session 2
5 p.m. - Team Consolation Championship, Third-Place Matches
7 p.m. - Championship Matches
Friday, Feb. 28, Session 3
9 a.m. – All first rounds
Friday, Feb. 28, Session 4
4 p.m. – All championship quarterfinals and wrestlebacks
Saturday, Feb. 29, Session 5
9 a.m. – All consolation quarterfinals; all championship semifinals; and all consolation semifinals
Saturday, Feb. 29, Session 6
4 p.m. – All individual third- and fifth-place matches; all individual championships; awards will follow
TICKET INFORMATION
$16 adults, $10 students per single session. $30 adults, $18 students per daily pass. $90 adults, $54 students per season book (includes the team tournament). Box office opens at 8 a.m. each day.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow Sports Reporters on Twitter for tournament updates
WHERE TO WATCH
School Space Media will live-stream every match and there is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.
LIVE RESULTS
Follow your favorite wrestler throughout the tournament with live scoring on Track Wrestling.
