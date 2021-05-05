Records are meant to be broken, and Holy Family Catholic senior captains Alexa Cuadros and Julia Red Wing are making sure they are.
Cuadros had a throw of 35 feet, 9 3/4 inches, to break an 11-year-old record in shot put for the Fire at a Wright County Conference quadrangular at Jordan High School on May 3.
Cuadros has been a top performing thrower for Holy Family Catholic all season, winning the shot event with a distance of more than 33 feet last week.
Red Wing, already the school record holder in triple jump and pole vault, bested her own performance from last week, hitting 10 feet for the first time on pole vault.
Red Wing was second to Cuadros in shot put (33 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and led a trio of Fire disc throwers in the top-four with a distance of 110 feet, four inches. Logan Paulsen and Cuadros were second and fourth, respectively, with throws of 99 feet, seven inches, and 95 feet, nine inches
Emma Schuele had the Fire's top individual finish on the track in fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles.
Holy Family Catholic's boys 4x400 relay threw down a time of 3:45.93 for first place in the last race of the evening. Team members were Jack Bauer, Bennett Russo, Wyatt Persful, and Joey Richelsen.
Persful added a third-place triple jump of 37 feet, 11 1/2 inches, while Richelsen was fourth in the 400 meters in 54.93 seconds. Persful was also fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.78) with Thomas Red Wing second in discus at 122 feet, six inches, and fifth in shot put at 37 feet, 9 1/2 inches.
Team winners were Waconia for the girls and Jordan by a point for the boys.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Senior Felicia Luther broke a school record in discus with a throw of more than 75 feet at a meet in April only to be outdone by Southwest Christian teammate Mehlayna Straub.
On Tuesday in a Minnesota River Conference quadrangular at Tri-City United, Luther edged Straub by nearly four feet, breaking Straub's record with a throw of 87 feet, eight inches. Straub was just one foot off a personal-best at 83 feet, 10 inches.
Straub did win the 100-meter dash in 12.85 seconds with fellow Star Madeline Paradise in third at 14.39. Straub and Lillian Redinger went 1-2 in the 200 meters in times of 26.20 and 28.80, both season-bests.
Kaitlyn Wercinski was second in the 800 meters (2:43.48) and third in the 400 meters (1:03.81) with Straub, Redinger, Wercinski, and Taylor Scott combining for a 4x400 relay victory in 4:29.28.
Owen Seltz and Wyatt Wercinski finished second and fourth for the Stars in the boys 1,600-meter run in times of 4:49.37 and 5:09.27. Brandt Schultz added a pair of top finishes in the 100 and 200 meters in 12.23 and 24.6.
Brandon Mosley was fifth in the 400 meters (55.38) with Caden Winters in fifth in the 800 meters (2:17.03). The 4x100 team of Jaaron Konkel, Zion Buck, Schultz, and Christian Scott ran a season-best time of 48.92 for second place.
Konkel hit 35 feet, two inches, for third place in triple jump, adding a fourth-place throw in shot put at 32-plus feet.