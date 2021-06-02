Chaska advanced in the Section 2 boys and girls lacrosse tournament with lopsided road wins in the first round June 1.
The Hawks, on the road due to construction at their home facility, scored a 20-0 win over Waconia in a girls game and a 12-2 win over Southwest Christian in a boys game.
No statistics were available for either game.
It was the 11th win in 14 matches for the fifth-seeded Chaska girls team, which will travel to No. 4 seed Hutchinson at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.
The Chaska boys team is 8-6 into a quarterfinal game at No. 3 seed Minnetonka at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.
LACROSSE: Section 2
Southwest Christian won 10 matches in the regular season, yet was seeded 10th of 12 teams in the Section 2 girls tournament.
The Stars backed up their season performance with the program's first playoff win, a 12-4 decision over host Mound-Westonka on June 1.
Southwest Christian (11-3) led 8-2 at halftime.
No statistics were available.
The Stars are at Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, in the quarterfinals.
Holy Family Catholic's boys team got two early goals from Kenyan Schugel in an 18-6 loss to Delano/Rockford on June 1. Graham McPhee also scored for the Fire, which trailed 4-3 in the first half.
Holy Family Catholic completed the 2021 season with a 2-10 record.
Orono ended Holy Family Catholic's girls season in a 19-2 decision on June 1. Belle Neset scored eight goals for the Spartans, which led 10-0 at halftime.
Holy Family Catholic finished the 2021 season with a 2-11 record.
BOYS TENNIS: Section 2AA Tournament
Three Chanhassen tennis players reached the third round, falling one victory short of the Section 2AA semifinals, in the individual tournament on June 1 at Shakopee High School.
Konner Gunwall, who beat Tyler Hoffman of Eden Prairie (6-0, 6-1) and Nathan Keese of Minnetonka (6-3, 6-1), fell to top seed Matias Maule of Orono in a 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals.
Irwin Montalvo and Liam Van Asten, paired together from the singles line-up, also reached the third round for the Storm. After beating Craig and Karl Halonen of Delano (6-2, 6-2) and William Wheaton and Hari Chidambaram of Minnetonka (6-2, 6-7, 7-6), top-seeded Preston Perrill and Jack Tanner of Orono defeated them 6-2, 6-0.
Mick Fitzgibbons and Drew Jensen lost in 12 games to Sam and Owen Skanse of Orono in doubles for Chanhassen, while Theo Pirvu won in the first round 6-1, 6-0, over Hugh Perrill of Orono, before retiring due to injury in the second round match, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0, to Maddox Lundell of Minnetonka.
Chaska's Ryan Sajulga played tough in the opening round, a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Dylan Teig of Delano. Ryan Hanson won two games in a match against Eden Prairie's Ashish Thotakura.
In doubles, Ben Sampson and Rand Bovard lost 6-0, 6-1 to Minnetonka's Wheaton and Chidambaram, while Devin Curtis and Devin Matthews played well in a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Aman Priyadarshi and Owen Forsythe of Shakopee.
Minnetonka's Sam Cote and Graham Ward went 1-1, winning a match 6-4, 6-2, over a team from Delano in the first round.
In singles, Keese started the tournament with a 12-game sweep of Shakopee's Anuj Priyadarshi with Lundell reaching the third round of play for the Skippers, falling 6-4, 6-1, to Shakopee's Tharun Inturi.
The Section 2AA semifinals and finals are set for Thursday, June 3, at Shakopee High School.
BOYS TENNIS: Section 2A Tournament
Southwest Christian's CJ Velgersdyk and Max Schmidt reached the final four in singles in the Section 2A Tournament on June 1 at Breck School.
The Chaska school has never had a state qualifier in tennis.
Velgersdyk, the No. 2 seed, won his only match, a 6-0, 6-0, decision over Aidan O'Donnell of Holy Family Catholic. The Stars senior will face Ben Rex of Breck in the semifinals with a spot at state on the line.
Max Schmidt, seeded fourth, will also get a crack at qualifying for the state tournament after winning a pair of matches over Holy Angels and St. Peter opponents, scores of 6-0, 6-3, and 6-1, 6-0.
Schmidt draws top seed Clayton Haberman in the semifinals on June 3.
Holy Family Catholic's top singles player Jack Schaefer dropped a 7-6, 7-5 decision in the opening round to St. Peter's Colton Abbls.
Southwest Christian's doubles team of Caleb Denney and Bergan Rosdahl went 1-1, winning its first match 6-1, 6-1. Captain Connor Galloway and Caleb Vick also scored a 6-4, 6-2 win in the opening round. Both teams were beaten by Breck players.
For Holy Family Catholic, Jacob McPartland and Nick Blood earned a second-round appearance with a 6-2, 6-2 decision over a team from DeLaSalle. Tommy Agerland and Jake Cameron lost 6-2, 7-5, to St. Peter's Dean and Elias.
The semifinals begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, in Golden Valley.
GIRLS GOLF: Section 2AA Tournament
Southwest Christian advanced to the second round of the Section 2AA Tournament on June 1 at New Prague Golf Club.
The Stars finished with a final score of 382 over 18 holes.
Other advancing teams are Fairmont (351), St. Peter (365) and Le Sueur-Henderson (381).
Kendall Hoag is in a good position to advance to the state tournament after posting a first-day score of 89. Her round was seventh-best, fifth among individuals not on the Fairmont roster.
Hoag owns a three-stroke advantage over Morgan Eckman of Jordan for the final spot in state.
Chloe Brunsberg and Madeline Hotchkiss each shot 97 with Autumn Wiens adding a 99 to complete the team score for the Stars, which have six underclassmen in their post-season line-up.
Hoag (44), Hotchkiss (45), Brunsberg (47), and Wiens (48) all had sub-50 scores on the front nine.
The second round is Tuesday, June 8, in New Prague.