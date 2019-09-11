With four runners in the top 20, all crossing the finish line in personal-bests, Holy Family Catholic edged Mound-Westonka by five points for second place in the boys standings at the Norwood Young America Lions Invitational at Baylor Regional Park Sept. 10.
It was the highest finish in the last five years for Holy Family Catholic.
Patrick Ricke and Tyler Franck were 14th and 15th overall for the Fire in times of 17:45.59 and 17:48.89. Teammates Jaden Lorenz (17:51.56) and Ben Fink (18:08.14) were close behind in 17th and 19th places.
Mankato Loyola, despite a split of more than 2 1/2 minutes between their first and fifth runners, won the boys team title with a score of 72.
Southwest Christian was fifth of 15 teams with 167 points. Mason Beise was 18th overall in 18:03.46.
Owen Seltz posted a top-25 time in 18:30.67 followed by Brandon Mosley in 35th place in 19:04.42.
Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian were ninth and 14th, respectively, in the girls standings with 234 and 309 points. Belle Plaine was champion with a score of 52.
The Fire's Ava Mettler was the area's top finisher in 31st place in a time of 22:44.94.
Fellow underclassmen Morgan Franck was next for the Fire at 23:08.72 followed by senior Abbey Fink in 23:33.13.
Taylor Scott led Southwest Christian in 56th place, finishing the 5K race in 24 minutes, 6.68 seconds. Trinity Streed and Cierra Larson were next for the Stars in times of 24:24.91 and 25:44.38.
SWIM: Chaska 93, St. Louis Park 82
An early meet Aug. 22, the next time in the competition pool Sept. 10, safe to say Chaska was ready for the whistle to blow.
The Hawks won nine of 12 events, scoring a 93-82 win over St. Louis Park in the Metro West Conference opener at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Kailey Pederson was victorious in two events, the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.69) and 200-yard freestyle (2:02.24).
Pederson was joined by Kiana Tardia, Gretta Hansen and Lindsay Smutka in the opening race, the 200-yard medley relay, in 1:55.90.
Chaska also won the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Ava Kallop, Tardia, Brooke Freeman, and Payton Fogarty (1:51.37), as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:50.56. Relay members were Hansen, Pederson, Fogarty, and Smutka.
Other victories came from Hansen in the 200 individual medley (2:18.08), Kallop in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.35) and Smutka in the 100-yard freestyle (55.91).
Serena Urevig was second in both the 200 individual medley (2:22.09) and 100 backstroke (1:04.74).
Autumn Hepola (188.10), Ella Thompson (134.90) and Autumn Thompson (117.55) took the top three spots in the 1-meter diving competition for Chaska.
Next up is a road meet with Benilde-St. Margaret at St. Louis Park Junior High at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.