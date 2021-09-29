Seven different Chaska swimmers won individual events, two from Sophie Dahl, in a 101-71 victory over St. Louis Park in Metro West Conference action Sept. 28 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Dahl won the shortest and longest races, the 50 freestyle (26.63 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:31.51), adding legs on the winning 200 medley (1:59.05) and 200 freestyle (1:48.96) relays.
Addy Ross and Courtney Rehbein went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley (2:26.33-2:26.99) with Erin Siemienas and Ross posting the fastest two times in the 100 butterfly (1:08.40-1:09.19).
Sisters, Kiana and Maika Tardia, each won races, the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke in times of 57.29 and 1:18.45, respectively.
Rehbein and Ava Kallop were first and second in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.24 and 1:06.90.
Brynn Vangen and Madison Edwards had the top diving scores of 203.05 and 181.50 for the Hawks.
SWIM/DIVE: Chanhassen 140, Bloomington Jefferson 42
Chanhassen won all but one race, claiming the top two positions in 10 of 12 events, in a 140-42 win over Bloomington Jefferson in Metro West Conference action Sept. 28 at Olson Middle School.
Jennifer Pierson led the way for the Storm in wins in the 50 freestyle (25.84) and 100 freestyle (56.60) with Avery Luedke also a double-winner in the 200 freestyle (1:58.51) and 100 backstroke (1:01.12).
Rachel Broadhead claimed the fastest time of 5:37.22 in the 500 freestyle with Mia Francois victorious in the 100 butterfly, less than one second ahead of teammate Chloe Kauffman, in 1:07.46.
Other Storm winners were Kalina Fuglie in the 200 individual medley (2:22.57) and Alyssa Konz in diving (226.30 points) with Maya Haak first to the wall for Chanhassen in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.27).
CROSS COUNTRY: Mankato West Invite
Sophomores Isaiah Anderson of Mankato East and Nolan Sutter of Chaska led the field, separated by three seconds, in a one-two finish in the boys 5,000-meter varsity race in the Mankato West Invitational at Minneopa Golf Club.
Sutter posted a runner-up time of 16:26.3 for the Hawks.
Chaska, with three of the first six runners across the finish line, were second of eight teams with a score of 60, just four behind champion Mankato East.
Juniors Noah Leonard and Erick Chapman ran strong races, times of 18:04 and 18:07, in taking fifth and sixth for the Hawks. Dylan Austad added a 16th-place time of 18:28 in the fourth team position.
Chaska's girls team had four runners in the top 16, placing third of five varsity teams with a score of 57, just four points back of Mankato East. Mankato West won the meet with 31 points.
Katelyn Farm was first through the chute, an eighth-place finish in 21:19.2, for the Hawks.
Adonai Yidnekachew (21:56), Makenzie Royal (22:09) and Sidney Fuhr (22:21) ran 13th, 15th and 16th for Chaska with Noella Ross in 19th place in 23:01.
Yabbi Yidnekachew was the champion of the JV 5,000-meter race for the Hawks in 22:23.3.