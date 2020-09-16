It wasn't as easy as the season opener, but Chaska, coming off its first loss of the season, improved to 5-1 on the season with a 1-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 15 in girls soccer.
Abby Neisen's deep pass into the penalty box found the head of unmarked Maddy Davey for the winning goal with 15 minutes on the clock.
Chaska beat the Eagles 4-0 in the season opener.
The Hawks are off until Sept. 22, a rematch with Bloomington Jefferson back at Bloomington Stadium at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Chaska 3, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Goals from three different players helped Chaska post its first shutout of the season, a 3-0 road win at Bloomington Kennedy on Sept. 15.
The Hawks are in first place in the Metro West Conference with a 5-1 record.
Fabrizio Arenas, occupying the spot up front vacated by the loss of star attacker Danny Zewou (lost for season with a leg injury), finished off a Kennedy defensive mistake in the box, opening the scoring in the sixth minute.
Ethan Ducklow added to the scoring in the second half on a penalty shot after he was taken down in the box by the goaltender on a through ball.
David Garcia finished off the scoring for Chaska with his ninth goal of the season. A combination passing play from Josh Wackerfuss to Ducklow to Garcia streaking down the middle resulted in a strong right foot into the net.
Chaska is off until Tuesday, Sept. 22, a road game versus Bloomington Jefferson.
GIRLS SOCCER: Robbinsdale Cooper 3, Chanhassen 1
Winners over Robbinsdale Cooper 6-0 in the season opener, the Sept. 15 rematch at Chanhassen High School didn't figure to be close.
Bella Grandbois and the Hawks begged to differ.
Grandbois scored twice as Robbinsdale Cooper pulled off the upset, topping the Storm 3-1. A late goal in regulation sealed the win for the Hawks.
Chanhassen, playing its first match in 12 days, opened the scoring early, a Colleen Westerhaus tally for the 1-0 lead.
Despite second-half pressure, the Storm never found the equalizer, Clare Snapko also scoring for Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
TENNIS: Chanhassen 7, Chaska 0
Chaska doubles teams of Reese Williams and Maddie Margraf, and Nina Langley and Kendall Thom, showed some great fight. Chanhassen's teams of Bella Plath and Natasha Gauerke, and Ellie Rathbun and Savannah George did too.
Classic three-set matches.
Plath and Gauerke won a second-set tie-breaker 10-8, forcing a third set, won in a super tie-breaker score of 10-7 to complete the 7-0 victory for Chanhassen for the second time this season.
The Storm, which host Chaska again on Thursday, Sept. 17, are 5-0 this season.
Losing the first set, Rathbun and George rallied, scoring a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory for Chanhassen. Sara Thomas and Tegan Van Asten also won 6-1, 6-1 for the Storm.
Singles victories came from Lauren Spear (6-2, 6-2), Sam Von Rentzell (6-0, 6-0), Alaina Garding (6-2, 6-3), and Tegan Gauerke (6-0, 6-1) came from Chanhassen.