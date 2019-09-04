Lexi Bauman won the first set at first singles for Chaska in a 7-0 loss at Prior Lake in girls tennis Sept. 3.
Bauman, playing the Lakers' Tianna Houske, dropped the match 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Noelle Slezak also took six games at second singles, 6-3, 6-3, for Chaska against Prior Lake's Kelly Wu.
Ellen Adams and Nina Langley played well at third doubles, falling 6-4, 6-2 for the Hawks.
Chaska (0-3) hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
VOLLEYBALL: Prior Lake 3, Chaska 2
Chaska took another South Suburban Conference leader to the distance, falling in five games at Prior Lake on Sept. 3.
The Hawks lost in extra points in the fourth and fifth games.
Scores were 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 29-27, 16-14.
No statistics were available for Chaska, which hosts No. 1 Eagan at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
VOLLEYBALL: Minnetonka 3, Waconia 1
Minnetonka notched its eighth win, a 3-1 decision over Waconia on Sept. 3.
No other match information was available.
The Skippers (8-2) are at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
TENNIS: Southwest Christian 6, Tri-City United 1
Southwest Christian swept the doubles line-up, winning the Minnesota River Conference opener 6-1 over Tri-City United Sept. 3.
Greta and Hannah Schwarz won 6-3, 6-2 in the first position with Ava Thiewes and Lauren Jones scoring a 6-1, 6-2 decision. Katie Woodward and Ya Schmidt surrendered just four games at third doubles.
Lily Schwen (6-3, 6-1), Ella Schmidt (6-0, 6-1) and Josie Harris (6-0, 6-4) won on the singles side for Southwest Christian.
The Stars host Cannon Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.