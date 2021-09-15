Chris Evans ran to an 11th-place time at the Norwood Young America Invitational at Baylor Regional Park for Southwest Christian, leading the boys team to a third-place finish among 17 teams on Sept. 14.
Evans crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 17.23 seconds. Teammate Wyatt Wercinski was just three positions back in 14th place in 18:19.62.
Owen Seltz (18:35), Brandon Mosley (18:35) and Zachery Kaupp (18:37) were 19th through 21st for the Stars.
Mound-Westonka and Belle Plaine were the top boys teams with scores of 40 and 62.
Holy Family Catholic was 13th with 325 points. Matt Santini and Dylan Spalding were 36th and 43rd for the Fire in times of 19:14 and 19:34.
Lauren Stephens was the area's top runner in 21 minutes, five seconds for Southwest Christian, a placing of ninth overall.
Ava Mettler of Holy Family Catholic was 28th in the varsity race in 22:34.54.
Nora Swartzbaugh of Holy Family Catholic was 42nd in 23:29 with Riley Rodriguez and Zoe Jones separated by one second in 26:03 and 26:04.
VOLLEYBALL: Chaska 3, Waconia 1
Chaska beat Waconia in four games, scores of 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13, in improving to 3-0 in the Metro West Conference on Sept. 14.
The Hawks, while not especially efficient serving, and at times hitting, did post 12 blocking points led by MaKina Larson with three assists.
Avery Rosenberg also had a big match with 15 kills on 31 attempts, while Mallory Heyer (13), Sam Schmidt (eight) and Ella Christ (eight) also added to the offensive strength.
Other statistical leaders were Kiki Thompson with 40 assists and four kills, Lucy Dardis with nine digs and Christ with a team-high 15 digs.
The Hawks, 8-3 overall, is off until a home match on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
VOLLEYBALL: Chanhassen 3, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Chanhassen swept its second Metro West Conference opponent, a 3-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Sept. 14. The final game was 25-14.
Statistics were not immediately available.
The Storm, 6-4 overall, 2-1 in the league standings, host Minnetonka on Thursday, Sept. 16.
VOLLEYBALL: Maranatha Christian 3, Holy Family Catholic 2
Holy Family Catholic twice had one-game leads, taking two of the first three sets before falling in five to Maranatha Christian on Sept. 14.
No other match information was available.
The Fire (2-3) host Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.