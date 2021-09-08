Briar Charchenko and Tali Bellefey fought through the win, and a third set, clinching a 4-3 win for Holy Family Catholic in a Wright County Conference match with Southwest Christian Sept. 7.
The Fire third doubles team was beaten 6-3 in the first set before rallying 6-3, 6-1, for the fourth team point.
Emma Murphy (6-2, 6-3), Casey Cronin (6-3, 6-2) and Julia Baskfield (6-0, 6-1) were victorious for Holy Family Catholic at first, second and fourth singles.
Two of the three doubles matches went the distance, the Southwest Christian team of Ainsley Phillips and Maria Steussi claiming a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win in the first position in the line-up.
Katelyn Krieflow (7-5, 6-1) and the doubles team of Kiera Cameron and Biz Olimb (6-3, 6-4) also scored victories for the Stars
VOLLEYBALL: Holy Family Catholic 3, Providence Academy 2
Down two games, Holy Family Catholic rallied, behind a career-high 17 kills from Sonja Laaksonen, in a 14-25, 14-25, 26-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory over host Providence Academy on Sept. 7.
The Fire are 2-1 overall on the season.
It was the second consecutive five-game match for Holy Family Catholic, which was coming off a 25-17, 18-25, 14-25, 25-13, 15-7 loss to Orono on Sept. 4.
Laaksonen had 12 kills followed by Sophia Mackey and Isabel Van Eyll with eight and six, respectively. Zoe Schuele set up 26 assists with four of the team's 12 aces at the service line.
Mackey and Molly O'Connor each had two aces and 14 digs as well.
Holy Family Catholic is at Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
GIRLS TENNIS: Mound-Westonka 5, Chaska 2
Getting on the courts for just the second competition, twice rained out, Chaska took two matches in a 5-2 road loss at Mound-Westonka on Sept. 7.
In the season opener Aug. 31 versus St. Louis Park, McKenna Toltzman and Micaela Cornell won in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, at third doubles for the Hawks.
The Orioles won the Metro West Conference opener 6-1.
A second doubles match also went three sets, Kendall Thom and Natalie Roth, falling 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 for Chaska.
Other Hawks in action were Ireland Altenburg (3-6, 0-6), Taylor Dorn (0-6, 1-6), Maddie Margraf (3-6, 0-6), and Regan Engeman (4-6, 1-6) in singles, and Reese Williams and Mylie Brandt (3-6, 3-6).