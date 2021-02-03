Led by top three all-around performers Reese Norbie, Brenna Johnson and Lauren Wosje, Chaska/Chanhassen gymnastics defeated Waconia 131.250-116.425 at Chanhassen High School on Feb. 2.
Both the Storm Hawks varsity and JV teams increased their score by six points from the season opener at New Prague.
Chaska/Chanhassen claimed 14 of the top-15 varsity individual scores in the four events and the all-around competition.
Norbie, with a 33.375 all-around score, was first on uneven bars (8.7) and third on balance beam (8.1) and floor exercise (8.475). She added a vault score of 8.1.
Johnson and Wosje tied for first on balance beam with marks of 8.25 with Wosje also second on floor (8.5) and Johnson second on bars (8.15). Their all-around scores were 32.825 and 32.425.
McKenna Thom posted an 8.675 for the top score on floor exercise, also leading the Storm Hawks on vault (8.2) along with Lexie McCoy in a tie for second place.
JV event winners were Abby Robinson (8.0, vault), Anna Lacy (7.15, bars), Thom (7.6, beam), and Erin Kubik (7.45, floor). Kubik was also the JV all-around champion with a score of 29.450.
Chaska/Chanhassen competes on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in a meet with Bloomington Jefferson. Each team will participate in their home gym with the Jaguars starting at 6 p.m. and the Storm Hawks at 7:45 p.m.
SWIM/DIVE: Chaska/Chanhassen 94, Orono 87
Jonah Wetrosky and AJ Dehnke finished in the top two spots in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle as Chaaska/Chanhassen defeated Orono 94-87 in a non-conference dual on Feb. 2 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Wetrosky edged Dehnke by six hundredths of a second in the 200 in 1:51.58. Dehnke returned the favor in the 500, victorious over his teammate by seven hundredths of a second in 5:08.58.
Each swam on freestyle relays as well. Dehnke anchored Sam Brennan, Andrew Pana and Lucas Becker in the 200 relay (1:32.13) with Wetrosky joining Brayden Slavik, Josiah Dunker and Bock in the 400 relay (3:22.13).
Chaska/Chanhassen, which led 94-62 after 10 events, swimming exhibition in the final two races, also got a pair of wins from Bock in the 50 freestyle (22.64) and 100 freestyle (48.17).
Other victors for the Storm Hawks were Dunker in the 100 butterfly (54.19), Casey Bretz in the 100 backstroke (57.93) and the 200 medley relay of Bock, Slavik, Brennan, and Dunker (1:39.75).
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
SWIM/DIVE: Minnetonka 98, Waconia 70
In a swim-only event, Minnetonka was able to claim six of 11 races in a 98-70 home win over Waconia on Feb. 2.
Waconia's David and Sam Sinclair each won two individual races -- the 200 individual medley, 50 and 100 freestyle, and 100 butterfly -- and helped the Wildcats score a medley relay victory.
Ben Binder (1:51.33), Ryan Diede (1:52.06) and Gus Johanson (1:55.43) completed a first through third sweep in the 200-yard freestyle for the Skippers.
Ryan McQuirk added a 500-yard freestyle win in 5:02.58 before Minnetonka pulled away with a 10-point advantage in the 200-yard freestyle relay led by the winning team of Binder, Graham Muench, Xander Hawks, and Knute Wargin in 1:31.07.
Jacob Guggisberg in the 100 backstroke (59.73) and Henry Rosenhagen in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.15) were also top swimmers for Minnetonka, which is at Eden Prairie at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.