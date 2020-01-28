Isaac Collins scorched the nets, finishing with 35 points as Christ's Household of Faith defeated Southwest Christian 76-55 in boys basketball on Jan. 28 at the Salvation Army Gym in St. Paul.
CHOF led the Stars 40-25 at halftime.
Nick Morland netted a game-high 17 points with Brayden Zimmerman adding 12 points for the Stars.
Southwest Christian (8-9) jumps back into conference play with Sibley East coming to town at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Orono 87, Holy Family Catholic 56
A 50-point first half, a 29-point lead, Orono won 87-56 over Holy Family Catholic on Jan. 28.
The Spartans were 10-of-22 on 3-pointers and 21-of-26 from the free-throw line. Orono finished with 48 rebounds and 13 steals.
Sebastian Loder led all scorers with 22 points for Orono.
Nick Hendler and Noah Seck were top scorers for the Fire with 16 and 11 points with Jacob Warmka adding nine.
Holy Family Catholic (6-9), winless in three Wright County Conference games, hosts Waconia at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.
BOYS HOCKEY: Andover 7, Holy Family Catholic 1
Top-ranked Andover outshot host Holy Family Catholic 49-15, leading from start to finish in a 7-1 win Jan. 28 in Victoria.
The Huskies led 3-0 through two periods.
Marc Lund registered his ninth goal of the season for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (11-9) hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.