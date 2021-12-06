Dating back to the 2014-15 season, what Minnesota Class AAAA teams have recorded 20 or more wins in every year with complete schedules?
Hopkins? Of course. Eden Prairie? Nope. Wayzata? Almost, but no. Cretin-Derham? Yep. Chaska?
The Hawks, 14-4 in a shortened 2020-21 season, won 132 games between 2014 and 2020, every campaign scoring 20 or more wins, and never losing more than eight games.
Year in and year out Chaska is in the mix in the top-10 in Class AAAA.
If the Hawks are to get back to that mark, they will need contributions from a new group of players after the graduation of three-year varsity players Luke Strazzanti and Jack Frick, guard Tennessee Fossen, and do-everything four-year varsity player Spencer Goetz.
The four players totaled more than 50 points per game last season for a team that averaged 61.
Chaska was right there with a talented Eastview team in the season opener Dec. 3, falling in overtime, 79-69. Brady Nicholson, on varsity since his freshman season, is the go-to scorer on the inside with the ability to drain shots from the perimeter. He netted 22 points in the first game.
Senior guards Matthew Kallman (13 points) and Cameron Walle (career-high 19 points) had limited roles on varsity a season ago, but are off to great starts. Junior Maddox Foss and Andrew Schaffer are two other players expected to have larger roles, while Jakobe Lyles returns in the paint after averaging seven points a game as a junior.
The addition of Orono, New Prague and Waconia make the Metro West Conference a strong league. Section 2AAAA is wide open with Shakopee, the defending champions, returning Nick Katona.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Behind 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game from leader Nick Burke, Southwest Christian's deep and talented roster allowed them to win the Minnesota River Conference title.
Now Burke and the Stars, with four rotational players back, are in a new conference, with their sights on winning the Wright County Conference.
"We have moved into a new conference this year. Now as an AA school we will be playing more AAA schools. This should better prepare us for the end of season tournament. I am also excited to have a full season this year. It will seem like my first season as a coach all over again," Stars second-year head coach Tommy Hutton said.
Burke led Southwest Christian with 47 made 3-pointers, showcasing his ability to score from inside and out.
Senior guard Jake Berg (4.4 points per game) was second on the team in assists and third in steals. Senior forward Brayden Zimmerman added 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in a starting role in 2021.
"I expect Nick, Brayden, and Jake to be our leaders on the floor this year. All three have experience in varsity games and each had success last year in the Minnesota River Conference. They will need to up their games however this year in WCC East. Our hardest games last year will likely be our easiest ones this year. Tough schedule will hopefully lead to heightened play by these three," Hutton said.
Senior forward Bennett Krommendyk is a fourth player that logged varsity minutes a season ago.
Southwest Christian dropped the season opener to Blake School on Dec. 3, 71-68. Burke netted a game-high 31 points with Zimmerman adding 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"Overall, I think we have a more talented team than last year. I believe we can compete at the top of the conference this year. Successful season for us will be to show we are ready for the AAA competition and work together as a team to be competitive each game," Hutton said.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
All eyes will be on Division I recruit Boden Kapke this season for Holy Family Catholic, but for the Fire to be successful, growth will need to take shape in the backcourt.
Junior Michael Richelsen (4.2 points per game) and senior Austin Clifford (2.1 points per game) have the most experience along with junior Braylon Cummings (6.2 points per game).
"We do have a few players back from last season, but with the short season last year we still have to gain experience playing. We will need to incorporate several new players and the returning players will have different roles," Holy Family coach Matt Thuli said.
Kapke netted 16 points per game, converting 60 percent of his shots as a sophomore. In two games thus far, he is averaging 24.5 points, or about 40 percent of the team's output.
Sophomore Leo Hertel and eighth grader Will Kirsch have seen good playing time as well.
Senior Judah Land, who recently signed with Mississippi College, is a 6'10" transfer from the state of Vermont. He scored eight points in the season opener at Chanhassen.
"A successful season will include us playing our best basketball in March and playing to our potential. If we can do those things we believe we can have a good record and play deep in our section," Thuli said. "We are excited to see what strides we can make throughout the season. Our schedule will challenge us every night. We have a good mix of section teams and teams that are a class or two above us."