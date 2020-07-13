Cologne Hollanders - Lilya
Joey Lilya slides in ahead of the tag to complete a two-run single from Cologne's Tanner Luebke in a 11-0 win over St. Boni on July 8. Also pictured are Casey Clemensen, Austin Pysick and of course, umpire Michael Sticha.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Two innings of baseball July 12 showed the scary potential of the Victoria Vics.

Six runs on three singles, four walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning.

Five runs on five hits and a walk in the second inning.

An 11-0 lead en route to a seven-inning 14-2 win at Shakopee for the Vics.

Matt Dolan drove in three runs in his first two at-bats, while Joey Costello reached base his first three times, including two run-scoring singles. Trey Cavello added a 2-run single with Jon Leighton and Cole Sweeney adding RBI hits.

Victoria is now 3-0 against River Valley League opponents, having beat Prior Lake 6-1 on July 7 and Shakopee in the first meeting 8-5 on July 9.

Leighton and Cavello were offensive heroes versus Prior Lake, the Vics scoring all six runs from the fifth inning and beyond. Cavello connected on a solo home run to begin the seventh inning.

Cavello was 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple in the home win over Shakopee. Graham Burke threw three scoreless innings of relief for his first career victory with Riley Sweeney shutting the door with a ninth-inning save.

Victoria is 5-3 on the season.

FIRST-PLACE BIRDS

After outscoring opponents 34-1 in a four-game stretch, Chanhassen found themselves down late, needed extra innings in beating Burnsville 7-6 on July 9.

A controversial two-out infield single by Riley Johnson, hurt in a collision at first base, plated Jackson Goplen and Aaron Pfaff to tie the game at six.

Nick Smith's pinch-hit double to the fence in the 11th inning easily scored Pfaff from second base for the walk-off win for the Red Birds. Pfaff started the inning with a walk, advancing 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt.

Johnson was 3-for-6 with three RBIs, while Miles Nablo recorded the final two outs for the win. Chris Choles threw 4 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six batters in allowing two runs on six hits.

Zach Hoffman's 3-run homer was part of a five-run second inning in Chanhassen's 7-1 win over Eagan in the home opener July 7.

John Straka continued his pitching dominance, surrendering one run on five hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Nablo picked up a three-inning save for the Red Birds, which are 6-1 overall.

CROW RIVER TOP-HEAVY

Waconia and Winsted lead the Crow River Valley League North Division with 7-0 records. In the South Division, it's Young America and Cologne, and the Cardinals rallied for a big win July 11.

At 5-1 in league play, the Hollanders had an opportunity to take a commanding lead inside the division, up 4-1 on a Cole Pengilly 2-run homer.

Young America chipped away, drawing within 4-3 in the sixth inning on a Matt Mann two-run hit, while a trio of two-out runs gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 6-4 in the seventh inning.

Cologne, 5-2 in league play, just six games remaining, were coming off an 11-0 win over St. Boni in front of a large crowd on FOX-9 Town Ball Tour Night on July 8.

Tanner Luebke drove in two runs in a four-run third inning as the Hollanders had no trouble getting past a light-armed Saints squad in a mid-week contest.

For Highway 212 rival Carver, a pair of losses on a 90-degree heat day July 5 was the start of five losses in eight days for the depleted Black Sox which were without top arms Andrew Weber and Jacob Booden.

Jay Bresnahan was a bright spot for Carver, hitting a pair of doubles and pitching four scoreless innings as the Black Sox hung with league leader Waconia in a 5-2 loss July 11.

Peter Benson and Adam Fredericks were credited with RBIs. Fredericks, 3-for-4 at the plate, struck out four batters in five innings of work in the start.

A seven-run seventh inning gave Hamburg a 10-0 win over Carver to begin a three-game weekend on July 10.

