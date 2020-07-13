Two innings of baseball July 12 showed the scary potential of the Victoria Vics.
Six runs on three singles, four walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning.
Five runs on five hits and a walk in the second inning.
An 11-0 lead en route to a seven-inning 14-2 win at Shakopee for the Vics.
Matt Dolan drove in three runs in his first two at-bats, while Joey Costello reached base his first three times, including two run-scoring singles. Trey Cavello added a 2-run single with Jon Leighton and Cole Sweeney adding RBI hits.
Victoria is now 3-0 against River Valley League opponents, having beat Prior Lake 6-1 on July 7 and Shakopee in the first meeting 8-5 on July 9.
Leighton and Cavello were offensive heroes versus Prior Lake, the Vics scoring all six runs from the fifth inning and beyond. Cavello connected on a solo home run to begin the seventh inning.
Cavello was 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple in the home win over Shakopee. Graham Burke threw three scoreless innings of relief for his first career victory with Riley Sweeney shutting the door with a ninth-inning save.
Victoria is 5-3 on the season.
FIRST-PLACE BIRDS
After outscoring opponents 34-1 in a four-game stretch, Chanhassen found themselves down late, needed extra innings in beating Burnsville 7-6 on July 9.
A controversial two-out infield single by Riley Johnson, hurt in a collision at first base, plated Jackson Goplen and Aaron Pfaff to tie the game at six.
Nick Smith's pinch-hit double to the fence in the 11th inning easily scored Pfaff from second base for the walk-off win for the Red Birds. Pfaff started the inning with a walk, advancing 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt.
Johnson was 3-for-6 with three RBIs, while Miles Nablo recorded the final two outs for the win. Chris Choles threw 4 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six batters in allowing two runs on six hits.
Zach Hoffman's 3-run homer was part of a five-run second inning in Chanhassen's 7-1 win over Eagan in the home opener July 7.
John Straka continued his pitching dominance, surrendering one run on five hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Nablo picked up a three-inning save for the Red Birds, which are 6-1 overall.
CROW RIVER TOP-HEAVY
Waconia and Winsted lead the Crow River Valley League North Division with 7-0 records. In the South Division, it's Young America and Cologne, and the Cardinals rallied for a big win July 11.
At 5-1 in league play, the Hollanders had an opportunity to take a commanding lead inside the division, up 4-1 on a Cole Pengilly 2-run homer.
Young America chipped away, drawing within 4-3 in the sixth inning on a Matt Mann two-run hit, while a trio of two-out runs gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 6-4 in the seventh inning.
Cologne, 5-2 in league play, just six games remaining, were coming off an 11-0 win over St. Boni in front of a large crowd on FOX-9 Town Ball Tour Night on July 8.
Tanner Luebke drove in two runs in a four-run third inning as the Hollanders had no trouble getting past a light-armed Saints squad in a mid-week contest.
For Highway 212 rival Carver, a pair of losses on a 90-degree heat day July 5 was the start of five losses in eight days for the depleted Black Sox which were without top arms Andrew Weber and Jacob Booden.
Jay Bresnahan was a bright spot for Carver, hitting a pair of doubles and pitching four scoreless innings as the Black Sox hung with league leader Waconia in a 5-2 loss July 11.
Peter Benson and Adam Fredericks were credited with RBIs. Fredericks, 3-for-4 at the plate, struck out four batters in five innings of work in the start.
A seven-run seventh inning gave Hamburg a 10-0 win over Carver to begin a three-game weekend on July 10.