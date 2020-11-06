It was a big night in the home gym for the Chaska volleyball team. Mallory Heyer was recognized for 1,000 careers in her junior year. On the court the Hawks improved to 8-0 in the Metro West Conference with a 3-game sweep of Robbinsdale Cooper Nov. 5.
Chaska served up 16 aces, had four hitters with hitting percentages above .500, winning 25-8, 25-3, 25-8.
Ella Christ had nine aces with 11 kills, while Hanna Thompson and Heyer each finished with 14 kills. Senior Jo Remick had three kills on four swings. Payton Auseth with 39 assists and Paris Conkey and Brier Ziemer with seven digs each were other Chaska leaders.
Chaska is at Bloomington Jefferson Nov. 13 and host to Chanhassen on Nov. 15.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, LE SUEUR-HENDERSON 2
Southwest Christian was up two games on last-place Le Sueur-Henderson and then all of a sudden they weren't. The Stars won the fifth set 15-5 to secure their seventh win in eight Minnesota River Conference matches Nov. 5.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-9, 22-25, 26-28, 15-5.
It was only the third and fourth games won in seven matches this season by the Giants.
No statistics were available for the match.
Next week, Southwest Christian hosts Norwood Young America on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and at fellow first-place Mayer Lutheran on Nov. 12.
WACONIA 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Games were more competitive than the first meeting, Holy Family Catholic nearly taken the first set in a 28-26, 25-10, 25-18 loss to Waconia on Nov. 5.
The Fire held small leads in games one and three.
No other game information was available.
The Fire are 1-8 on the season with matches versus Orono on Nov. 10 and 12 next week.