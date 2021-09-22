Chaska kept pace with New Prague, both teams unbeaten in the Metro West Conference, after the Hawks dispatched Benilde-St. Margaret 25-18, 25-19, 25-13, on Sept. 21.
The Hawks are 4-0 in league play and 9-3 overall, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.
Statistics were not available.
Chaska competes in a tournament in Apple Valley Sept. 24-25. The Hawks face No. 10 Northfield at 5 p.m. with a match-up against the winner or loser of No. 1 Wayzata and host Apple Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Other ranked teams in the field include No. 2 Shakopee, No. 3 Champlin Park, No. 4 Eagan, No. 7 Eden Prairie, No. 8 East Ridge, No. 9 Lakeville North, and Class 3A No. 1 Marshall.
CHANHASSEN 3, ORONO 1
Dropping the first set, Chanhassen squeaked out the next three, outpointing host Orono 94-92 in a 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, Metro West Conference win on Sept. 21.
It was the third league win in four matches for the Storm, which are 10-6 overall.
No statistics were available.
Chanhassen is at Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
PRIOR LAKE 3, MINNETONKA 2
Down two games, Minnetonka rallied to force a fifth game Sept. 20 in a home match with Prior Lake. The visiting Lakers, though, righted the ship, winning the match 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10.
Abby Stanwood had 22 kills, 14 digs and two aces to lead the Skippers. Kate Simington added 14 kills with Keely Campuzano and Justina Felknor each recording six kills for the Minnetonka offense.
Anna Lockhart (49 assists) and Morgan Ryan (17 digs) were other Skipper leaders. Minnetonka, as a team, had 13 aces, four from Macy Osenga and three from Ryan. They also had 18 total block points led by Simington (five), Felknor (four) and Campuzano (four).
Minnetonka (13-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, is off until Tuesday, Sept. 28 when they square off with No. 1 Wayzata.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, HOLY ANGELS 1
Class 2A top-ranked Southwest Christian improved to 9-2 with a 3-1 win at Holy Angels on Sept. 20. Game scores were 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18.
No game information was available.
Next up for the Stars is a home match with Holy Family Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.