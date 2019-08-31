Chaska took No. 2 Lakeville South to the limit, a five-game loss in a road match Aug. 29.
Scores were 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, and 15-10.
Chaska is now 1-3 overall.
No match statistics were available.
Chaska is at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
EAGAN 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Katie Paine totaled 10 of Chanhassen's 18 kills in a 3-0 loss at Eagan on Aug. 29.
The Wildcats won 25-15, 25-14, 25-15.
Annabelle Nordmeyer finished with 17 assists with Madison Ellman leading the defense with 17 digs. Hannah Paine and Lauren Snader also had one serving ace as well.
Chanhassen (1-2) is Robbinsdale Cooper at Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
SHAKOPEE 3, MINNETONKA 1
A rematch of the 2018 Section 2AAA finals, defending champion Shakopee handed Minnetonka a 3-1 decision Aug. 29.
The visiting Sabers dropped the first game before rallying 18-25, 25-17, 26-24, and 25-19.
No statistics were available.
Minnetonka (2-2) plays in a tournament in Eden Prairie on Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 9 a.m.
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 3, HOLY FAMILY 0
Holy Family Catholic dropped to 0-2, a three-game loss at Glencoe-Silver Lake on Aug. 29.
No match information was available.
The Fire play in the Pudas Invitational in Eden Prairie at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.