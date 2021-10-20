Chaska completed back-to-back-to-back Metro West Conference sweeps, running their league win streak to 28 matches dating back to the 2018 season, with a 3-0 win over Orono on Oct. 19.
The Hawks volleyball team went 9-0 in conference play this season, surrendering just three total games in claiming their third straight Metro West title.
Mallory Heyer (12), Avery Rosenberg (10) and Sam Schmidt (nine) were hitting leaders in the 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 win.
Chaska had 10 team aces, four from Schmidt and three from Rosenberg, while the serve receive was credited with zero errors.
Heyer and Lucy Dardis led the defense with 16 and 11 digs, respectively.
Chaska (17-6) closes out the regular season with the home Toni Kaiser Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Hawks play Bemidji and Class AA No. 10-ranked Maple Lake at 9 and 11 a.m. in pool play.
Other ranked teams in the field are Class 4A No. 2 Eagan and No. 6 Champlin Park, Class 3A No. 3 Stewartville, and Class 1A No. 1 Mayer Lutheran and No. 7 Bethlehem Academy.
CHANHASSEN 3, NEW PRAGUE 0
Chanhassen's three-game sweep of New Prague on Oct. 19 moved them into a three-way tie with Bloomington Jefferson and the Trojans for second place in the Metro West Conference with 7-2 records.
The Storm enter the post-season winners of 10 of their last 12 matches, having defeated three ranked teams in the stretch including Eden Prairie, New Prague and Benilde-St. Margaret.
Chanhassen (16-7) had a 1-2 punch at the net with Mary Cate Ziembiec and Ellie Smith contributing 15 and 14 kills with Ella Bush adding a career-high seven kills.
Ashlyn Steding (35 assists), Chloe Rogers (two aces, 20 digs), Smith (17 digs), and Ziembiec (10 digs) were other statistical leaders for the Storm.
The Section 2AAAA tournament is Oct. 26 and 28 with the championship on Nov. 4.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, BELLE PLAINE 0
Southwest Christian concluded the regular season with a 25-3 record, dispatching Belle Plaine 25-13, 25-21, 25-23 in the finale on Oct. 19.
The Stars, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, are the No. 1 seed in the north sub-section.
Belle Plaine is the No. 2 seed in the sub-section.
The Section 2AA tournament begins on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the high seed with the next two rounds at New Prague High School.
MINNETONKA 3, HOPKINS 0
Minnetonka secured a fourth-place finish in the Lake Conference, a 3-3 record, after sweeping Hopkins 26-24, 25-12 and 25-16 in the regular season finale on Oct. 19.
No statistics were available.
The Skippers enter the post-season with a 19-9 record.
The Section 2AAAA tournament is Oct. 26 and 28 with the championship on Nov. 4.