Olivia Breyer made the pass. Hannah Polk set it up. Chaska was Metro West Conference volleyball champions for the first time since 2015 in a three-game sweep of Bloomington Kennedy Oct. 14.
"I feel like it's been a long time coming," Chaska senior captain Anna Doolittle said. "To have it be at the end of senior seasons, it's awesome. I wouldn't have it any other way."
Chaska, runner-up in league play the last three seasons, became the three-time Metro West Conference champions with a 6-0 record this season. The Hawks also won a league title in 2014.
Previous title winners were Chanhassen (2018), Benilde-St. Margaret (2017), and Bloomington Jefferson (2016).
"Since 2015, we've watched them, we wanted to do the same thing. So it's definitely a big thing for us. We're really excited about it," Polk, a senior captain, said.
"It's been a big goal for sure," Chaska senior Lexi Nicholas said.
The Hawks surrendered a total of 15 points in the three games, including three in the final set. Mallory Heyer's tip over the net was the final point, capping a 12-0 run on Polk's serve to end the match.
Breyer served 10 consecutive points to start the second game as well. Other seniors on the roster are Nicholas, Jordan Thompson and Doolittle, who returned to the court after missing multiple stints of the season with a quad injury.
To win the conference title, Chaska needed a pair of 5-set victories over Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson, the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAA. In that match, the Jaguars led two games to none.
"It was intense. I feel for us, we've been together for so many years, we know how to play, we know how to work together, and we have that trust. It came together really nicely. That game was a lot of fun," Nicholas said.
"We were able to play as a team and find the momentum we needed," Breyer said.
Many volleyball matches together. Many memories together. This night was among the the most memorable.
"There's really feeling like it. Some of us have known each other, played together since 12s. Off-season, in-season, in club," Doolittle said.
"I can't imagine playing with anybody else," Breyer said. The fellow seniors echoing her sentiments.
TAKING DOWN NO. 1
The Metro West Conference clincher wasn't the end of the story for Chaska in the regular season. In fact it was a prelude to one very successful day on the court Oct. 19 in the home Toni Kaiser Invitational.
Facing all three No. 1 teams in state, Chaska finished with a 3-1 record, defeated in the championship by Class 3A unbeaten Eagan. Game scores were 25-15, 25-12.
The Hawks beat Bethlehem Academy (25-23, 25-15) and Class A No. 1 Mayer Lutheran (19-25, 25-22, 15-12) in pool play. Heyer's hit off the Crusader block clinched the gold bracket placement.
Against Stewartville, No. 1 in Class 2A, Ella Christ's slam off a Polk set gave Chaska the first set 25-23. The Tigers won game two 25-23 before the Hawks prevailed 15-13 in the deciding set. Heyer's third swing on match point was the clincher.
"It felt good as team -- this is what we needed moving forward," Chaska head coach Sue Murphy said.
The Hawks, the No. 8 seed with a 14-13 record, drew No. 9 Willmar in the first round Oct. 23. The winner travels to top seed and defending champion Shakopee on Friday, Oct. 25. The Sabers are ranked No. 5 in state with 22 wins.
"It would be awesome to go to state. That would be a huge accomplishment. It's already big that we won conference. It would be crazy," Thompson said.
A bit of old news -- nobody noticed -- but Murphy eclipsed 500 career wins, currently sitting at 516.
"That's pretty awesome and says a lot about how much work players put in. It's not about me. I love my girls," Murphy said.